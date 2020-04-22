'Bachelorette' Alum Chad Johnson Moving to Adult Films, Will Release First Sex Tape With On-Off Girlfriend

Chad Johnson is leaving behind reality television in favor of adult films. The Bachelorette alum, who first appeared on Jojo Fletcher's season of the ABC dating show, announced his intentions to The Daily Mail one month after pleading not guilty in a domestic violence case regarding on-again, off-again girlfriend Annalise Mishler.

Johnson said his dream was to create a "porn palace," featuring Mishler, with whom he has been posting soft-core videos on OnlyFans as they spend their time in quarantine together. "I’m tired of basically being f—ed around by Hollywood. I need money, I gotta figure out something, this is a way to take the power back."

The Ex on the Beach alum added he has "always had a really crazy high sex drive," which has made the transition into filming porn easier. "To be able to make money off of it is f—ing amazing," he said. "I don’t regret it at all, I always knew I’d do something in this industry, I just wasn’t sure what." The soft-core videos Johnson and Mishler have posted are earning them $40,000 a month, the pair claims. Although the two have not posted clips of having sex yet, Johnson said they have done "everything else" and are preparing to release a sex tape.

"We’re going to, it’s just building up to it," Johnson explained of the couple's eventual goals in the porn industry. "It’s a process. We’re doing stuff every two or three days and putting out more stuff, getting crazy with it." As for their relationship itself, things are more complicated. The two are not officially dating again after Johnson was arrested following an incident at her L.A. home, during which Mishler claimed he had threatened her and acted violently, but are "working through their problems," he said: "I don’t know what’s going to happen with me and her, it’s just constant turmoil. I still love her. We’re just working through problems, trying to figure out if it would work."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.