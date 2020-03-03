‘Bachelorette’ Alum Chad Johnson Denies Abusing Girlfriend After Domestic Violence Arrest

Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson addressed his fans following his domestic violence arrest after an argument involving he and his now ex-girlfriend Annalise Mishler. In a video, Johnson revealed that he never put a hand on her and never would since he was taught “core values” in the Marine Core and since he has a sister. However, he understands why she felt threatened in the situation and apologized for it.

“With knowledge, we can all do better,” he wrote alongside a video of himself that addressed the drunken situation according to Us Weekly. The 32-year-old said he was “devastated” following their split because it was like losing his “best friend.” Johnson had been sober for two months before drinking again after their breakup, which didn’t help their situation.

“I had made a promise to myself and to my girlfriend that I wouldn’t do that anymore,” he explained about drinking. “Whenever I do drink, I don’t act right. I screwed up and I drank.” However, despite the fact that he would go in and out of phases of drinking, he and Mishler always found a way to get back together. But, when he created a dating app profile, that led to their last argument that ended in his arrest.

“The next day, I came over to try and talk things out,” he added before highlighting that Mishler had already posted videos of him yelling at her through the door. “I wasn’t mad at her. I totally understand why she did that. I still love her very much.”

“I was very down at the time. I was very upset,” he explained. “So I made a stupid decision and grabbed her phone and I just threw it. I threw it outside.” That’s when the police were called after her neighbor reported the incident.

He was taken into custody at 4:10 a.m. for “robbery with a domestic violence enhancement.” He explained the robbery charge came after he took her phone and threw it, but is confident the domestic violence charges will get dropped because he claims to have never laid a hand on her.

“There was never any domestic abuse of any kind. I have never laid hands on a woman anytime in my entire life,” he said. “I was in the Marine core; I was taught core values. I have a sister. I am a very overprotective brother. If she ever felt in danger, I would want her to call.”

Then he encouraged any woman watching to call 911 if they feel threatened in their relationship. “… I can totally understand why Annalise felt threatened whenever I took her phone, but I am 100 percent confident [that] any type of domestic abuse charges are going to be dropped, because there was never any type of domestic abuse at all whatsoever. Never laid my hands on a woman.”

He then concluded by apologizing for the situation and to Mishler before admitting that he’s working on himself and that he’s trying to put his best foot forward.