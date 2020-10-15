'Bachelorette' Alums Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum Split

✖

In news that may come as a shock to Bachelor Nation, The Bachelorette alums Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum announced on Wednesday that they have decided to split. Both Hebert and Rosenbaum, who share two children together, took to Instagram to address the news. Their split comes after nearly eight years of marriage.

Hebert posted a photo of herself and her estranged husband slow dancing alongside a lengthy message about their split. According to the former Bachelorette, this news comes after "months of separation." She also noted that this split is an amicable one. "We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten," Hebert wrote. "Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."

"Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives," her caption continued. "Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health." Rosenbaum posted the same photo on his Instagram account alongside his own, personalized message about the news. He began his caption by noting that he wrote and re-wrote the post multiple times and that each time he felt "the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness."

"Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage," Rosenbaum wrote. "I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage." Like Hebert, Rosenbaum ended his message by asking fans to respect the pair's privacy as they navigate this new phase in their lives.

Herbert and Rosenbaum initially met on Season 7 of The Bachelorette in 2011, per Us Weekly. They became engaged during the season finale. They later got married in December 2012, and their wedding aired on ABC in a television special. The former reality stars share two children together, six-year-old son Fordham and three-year-old daughter Essex.