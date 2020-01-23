‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler Gwozdz Hospitalized Following Suspected Overdose

Bachelorette alum Tyler Gwozdz, who first vied for Hannah Brown‘s heart during the 2019 season, was reportedly hospitalized for at least a week earlier this month after a suspected overdose, according to TMZ. According to Boca Raton Police Department records and audio obtained by the outlet, paramedics and officers responded to a home on Jan. 13 to find Gwozdz having suffered a possible drug overdose.

Transporting the reality personality to the hospital, Gwozdz was admitted to the ICU, where he remained for a week under critical but stable condition. The 911 call, which TMZ also obtained, features a woman telling dispatchers she thought Gwozdz had overdosed on heroin before breaking into the bathroom where he was.

Gwozdz didn’t make it very far during Brown’s season of the ABC dating show, but his exit just three weeks in was shrouded in mystery as it was simply stated he “had to leave.”

While rumors circulated on Reddit that he was asked to leave the show after details surfaced about a previous relationship in which he was alleged to be an “extreme misogynist,” Gwozdz denied everything in an email to Refinery29 not long after.

“Addressing totally unsubstantiated rumors posted to Reddit from an anonymous account seems imprudent,” he wrote. “I feel that even addressing them gives them some sort attention and fuel but I continue to have faith in my journey and in a purpose for everything that’s happened to me in my life. Above everything else I am a son to my mother. She raised me to be better than these sort of baseless accusations. The rumors are so far out of the realm of my personality and values that it seems silly to waste time denying, but I suppose I will for the record. BUT I will be alright.”

Of his sudden exit, Gwozdz said, “This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made.”

“The Internet is an amazing tool and can be used to create all sorts of good in the world, but I think it’s important that we address the reality of the situation. Anybody can say anything they want about anybody they want. Period,” lamented the Bachelorette alum. “It’s having a shocking effect on the younger generation, ESPECIALLY young women. … Please think about what you post. I am more than happy to take the slings and arrows of the internet world if it can help save one young person from experiencing what my family and I are currently battling. If you are lost, message me. I’m here for you. Reach out. There is love in this world.”

Photo credit: ABC/Ed Herrera