‘The Bachelorette’: 8 Contestants Primed for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Appearances

The Bachelorette is still going strong, but there are a few contestants who are already primed for Bachelor in Paradise appearances.

Per a list from TV Insider, many of the show’s heartthrobs would be perfect for the summer spinoff series.

While not every single Bachelorette fella can fly down to Mexico for Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, a handful of them might be able to.

Peter

Peter may not make the Bachelor in Paradise cut, because some are speculating that he could be one the top contenders for Hannah’s heart.

If that doesn’t pan out, though, he should definitely be included in the show’s cast.

John Paul Jones

Bachelorette contestant John Paul Jones is probably the funniest guy of the bunch, and funny is something you need.

It would also be great to see if he spends all summer in Mexico substituting the incredible local cuisine for chicken nuggets.

Mike

Mike has an incredible personality and should probably be the next Bachelor.

However, he would also be a perfect addition to Bachelor in Paradise as well.

Jed

Jed is another one of the possible top guys to win over Hannah, with some thinking that they may actually already be engaged.

If that turns out not to be the case, he should head down to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise.

Luke P.

The main reason Luke P. would be perfect for Bachelor in Paradise is because he comes across as a hopeless romantic who falls in love fast and hard.

That dynamic would make for some great Bachelor in Paradise drama.

Tyler C.

Tyler C. has the potential to be a legit player on Bachelor in Paradise.

Not in a disrespectful way, mind you, but considering how much he has been swooned over by Bachelorette fans it’s almost certain he would have multiple woman vying for his attention.

Connor S.

Connor S. is a nice guy with a sincere heart and attitude when it comes to love.

Bachelor in Paradise viewers would very likely be pulling for him to find someone to cuddle up with.

Cam

Cam comes across as a tad unpredictable, but if we’re all being honest with ourselves, that is exactly what we want in the new season of Bachelor in Paradise.

At this time, the upcoming season of the Bachelor spinoff does not have an announced premiere date, but it will likely be debuting sometime this summer.