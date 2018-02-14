Lesley Murphy Reveals Double Mastectomy on ‘Bachelor Winter Games’

Lesley Murphy gave fans an insight into her latest medical history during the premiere of Bachelor Winter Games.

Known for being on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor, Murphy revealed that three years ago, her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“She’s doing great today, but I tested positive for this gene mutation,” the contestant from Fort Smith, Arizona said. “Basically I have a great risk of getting breast cancer one day.”

Murphy said she had two options, one of them undergoing a double mastectomy.

“That was scary. But I’m so glad I did it,” Murphy said.

Eight months later, Murphy confessed she hasn’t been with any since she went under the knife, but “whatever you break down, you can build up again.” “And they look great!” she added.

Murphy said that after going through her mother’s illness and having to make the decision to undergo a double mastectomy gives her the strength to take on whatever challenge the Games could bring.

“I literally don’t know what I am expecting,” she said.

Along with Murphy, Bachelor Winter Games brings stars from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as well as a number of international Bachelor Nation alum.

The Bachelor Winter Games premieres February 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.