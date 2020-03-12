‘The Bachelor’ Star Madison Prewett’s Dad Speaks out After Barb Weber’s Criticism, Shades Her

The Bachelor viewers were left shocked by the events in the Tuesday night finale. The finale proved to be one of the most dramatic ones ever in large part because of Peter Weber‘s mother, Barb Weber, who was vocal about how she doesn’t believe that her son’s relationship with Madison Prewett would work. Now, another Bachelor parent has entered the fray, as Madison’s father, Chad Prewett, responded on social media to the events of the finale.

On the Tuesday night episode, after getting engaged to and then breaking things off with Hannah Ann Sluss, Peter reunited with Madison in Los Angeles. At the time, the pair expressed that they still had feelings for one another despite calling it quits in Australia during their final date. Things took a tense turn on the After the Final Rose special, as Barb was clearly not on board with Peter and Madison’s relationship and said as much. She even said that the couple will have to “fail to succeed” if they do continue to explore their connection after the show.

Following the dramatic finale, Madison’s father has weighed in on the matter and even acknowledged Barb’s comments in the process.

Very “Proud”

Proud is an understatement. I believe in you and support you always Madi Rose! — Chad Prewett (@coach_prewettAU) March 11, 2020

Shortly after the finale aired, Chad took to Twitter to share how “proud” he is of his daughter. In what seems to be a reference to Barb’s lack of support for Peter and Madison’s relationship, her father also mentioned that he would be there to support her “always.”

Nothing But Love

Love you so much — Madi Prewett (@madiprew) March 11, 2020

Madison responded to her dad’s Twitter message by writing a love-filled message of her own. Her short and sweet tweet has already garnered over 4 thousand likes (and counting).

Another Lovely Message

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Prewett (@coachprew) on Mar 10, 2020 at 8:33pm PDT

Madison’s father also took to Instagram to share a tribute to his daughter. On the social media site, he posted a photo of the pair together and wrote, “Classy. Respectful. Kind. Winner on and off the court. I love you @madiprew.”

Getting Shady?

According to Us Weekly, in addition to writing a sweet message about his daughter on Twitter, Chad also “liked” multiple tweets about the finale on his account. As the publication pointed out, he not only liked many messages that praised Madison, but he also liked a few tweets that took direct aim at Barb’s opinionated stance during the finale.

“Dear @BachelorABC , can someone please tell Peter’s mom that we also understand Spanish? I hope Madison and Peter have a very happy life together if for no other reason than to spite her,” one fan wrote in a tweet that Chad “liked.”

Not Into Barb’s Vocal Disapproval

While it appears as though he has since taken back his “like” (or the message has since been deleted), Us Weekly also reported that Chad “liked” another message that took aim at Barb.

“#barb singlehandedly ruined #TheBachelor for #Peter and #MadisonPrewett,” the tweet read, which Chad reportedly “liked” following the dramatic finale.

Many Are Team Madison

It was clear that many in Bachelor Nation were fans of how Madison handled herself during that tense finale. In response to Chad’s message about his daughter, tons of fans wrote that they were also proud to see the contestant speak up for herself and her beliefs amidst all of the awkwardness.

“You have raised an amazing, strong women!! To hold herself with such class and to stand true in her values and beliefs these days is a rare and beautiful thing!” one fan wrote.

Bachelor Nation Is Behind Madison

You raised an incredible daughter. She has every right to stick to her feelings and believe in them 100% regardless of what everyone else believes or thinks. She’s a role model and America sees that ❤️❤️ — LAURΞN M (@MNRLongIsland) March 11, 2020

As many fans noted on Twitter, they’re definitely here for the way Madison handled herself during the finale, and said as much in response to her father’s tweet. One fan even wrote that the 23-year-old contestant is a “role model” and that America could see that based on her time on The Bachelor.