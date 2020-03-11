'The Bachelor': Peter Weber's Mom Barb Has Social Media Lit After Messy Drama

Just like Chris Harrison always promises, the finale for Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor was truly one of the most dramatic episodes ever. And the reason why it was so dramatic largely had to do with Peter's mom, Barb, who had plenty to say about her son's relationship with one of the final two contestants.

Throughout the finale, Barb was vocal about how much she liked Hannah Ann Sluss, the woman that Peter eventually proposed to. But, as he revealed about a month following their engagement, Peter was not able to give Hannah Ann his "whole heart" because he still had feelings for Madison Prewett, who broke up with the lead during their final date in Australia. Peter and Hannah Ann subsequently went through a tear-filled break-up.

After receiving a visit from Harrison in her hometown to fill her in on all of the events, Madison decided to visit Peter in Los Angeles and the two shared that they had feelings for one another. On the After the Final Rose special, the pair expressed that they were going to see how things go with their relationship, but Barb was fully not on board with that decision. Barb was especially vocal about how she does not believe that Peter and Madison's relationship will work out and even told them that they're going to have to "fail to succeed." Naturally, given this dramatic confrontation, fans on social media were fired up about the moment and voiced their own thoughts about Peter, Madison, and, especially, Barb.