'Bachelor' Alum Lauren Bushnell Gives Birth to First Child With Chris Lane

Former The Bachelor contestant Lauren Bushnell and her husband, country singer Chris Lane, welcomed their first child on Tuesday. The happy parents shared the news on their Instagram pages on Thursday. Bushnell, 31, received the final rose from The Bachelor's Ben Higgins, but they split in 2017. Lane, 36, and Bushnell married in 2019.

Bushnell shared a photo of herself holding their son, Dutton Walker Lane, in her hospital bed, with a necklace featuring Dutton's name. She also included a picture of Lane holding Dutton. "Dutton Walker Lane... born June 8th, 2021," Bushnell wrote. "Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!"

Lane shared a video of himself holding Dutton for the first time. "Words can’t describe the love I feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers," the "I Don't Know About You" singer wrote. "I will never understand how [Bushnell] birthed a 9-pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world."

Dutton was born at 11:12 a.m. on Tuesday and measured 19.5 inches long, the couple told PEOPLE. He was born in Nashville. Lane later told PEOPLE everyone was shocked that Dutton weighed nine pounds. "Watching Lauren go through the birthing process - from the beginning to the moment she delivered - was the most incredible thing I've ever witnessed," Lane said. "I experienced an emotion I've never felt before." Lane also said he wrote a song for his son called "Ain't Even Met You Yet," which "sums up how I've been feeling over the last few months. I can't wait to share it with him one day."

"I've never felt an immediate unconditional love like I now have for Dutton," Bushnell added. "And going through this experience with Chris has made me love and appreciate him even more … I didn't think that was possible!"

Bushnell and Lane announced they were expecting in December and the two have been chronicling Bushnell's pregnancy journey on Instagram. In February, Bushnell reminded her followers not to compare their pregnancies with others, since everyone's baby bump looks different. "I have compared myself to friends who are about as far along as me or have been pregnant before and worried that maybe my belly or baby was too big for my gestation and for it being my first," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "But I have to remind myself everyone is different. Everyone's bodies are different and every baby is different but all are so beautiful!"