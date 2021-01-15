Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Enjoy 'Honeymoon/Babymoon' Before Son's Arrival

✖

Chris Lane and wife Lauren Bushnell are preparing for the birth of their first child this year, but before their son arrives, the parents-to-be enjoyed a getaway to St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. On Wednesday, Bushnell shared a group of photos from the trip on her Instagram page, starting with a shot of the couple posing on the beach at sunset.

Other snaps included moments from a boat trip and a hotel room, including a shot of Lane cradling his wife's baby bump, and her caption read, "Honeymoon/Babymoon all rolled up into one. love you." Lane posted his own vacation photo earlier this week, sharing a shot of himself and his wife on a boat. "You are my [sun]shine," he wrote.

Lane and Bushnell married in October 2019 after they began dating in 2018. "I feel like I'm the luckiest guy in the world to be marrying her," Lane told PEOPLE at the time. "I feel like the luckiest girl," Bushnell added, sharing that her husband "just makes me a better person. I know that sounds kind of cliché, but he truly does. Every aspect of him, in my opinion, is perfect."

"I truly feel like God specifically made everything about her for me," Lane said. "He is truly my best friend," Bushnell shared, "but also the man that I love. I could not feel more grateful." Lane added that he and his wife "have a lot to look forward to." "There's just so many firsts that we'll experience," he shared. "Hopefully kids — just the whole nine yards. I want all of that with her. And I can't wait."

The couple announced in December that they are expecting their first child, and revealed earlier this month that it's a boy. "Sweet baby BOY, we cannot wait to meet you! I already love you so much!" Bushnell captioned a slideshow that included a photo of their dog, Cooper, sitting on her lap as she held up a sonogram and video of her husband hitting a golf ball that exploded into blue dust. "The last video is from the day we found out what we were having. My family was in town and I’ve truly never seen Chris/my brothers so excited! And yes Coopy definitely knows I’m pregnant."