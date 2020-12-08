Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Bushnell Expecting First Child Together

✖

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are about to become parents for the first time, announcing on Sunday, Nov. 6 that they are expecting their first child together. Lane used Instagram to share a video of an ultrasound set to his song "Big, Big Plans," which he wrote for his wife.

"Prayer works!" the singer's caption read. "Hope you look like your Mama." Bushnell shared the same video and wrote, "A dream. Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You."

In July, Lane spoke to PopCulture.com about expanding his family with Bushnell, sharing that they were letting things unfold naturally. "Having a family is something that Lauren and I definitely see for our future," he said. "Watching how she parents Cooper [our family dog], I know she'll make a great mom. It'll happen for us when the time is right."

"This is our first year of marriage, and we've been loving all of the extra time together," Lane shared. "We recently moved into a new home and have been spending lots of time organizing, landscaping — Lauren has actually started gardening — and grilling." The 36-year-old added that he and Bushnell had been making sure to get outside and stay active. "Part of our daily ritual has been going on long walks around our neighborhood at least once, not twice a day with Cooper," he said.

Lane and Bushnell began dating in 2018 and married in Oct. 2019. The former The Bachelor star told PEOPLE that she "just had a feeling" that she might be pregnant, so she took a test.

"I took a test and believe I was about three-and-a-half weeks at that point, so the second line was very faint," Bushnell recalled. "I showed Chris and he didn’t believe the test. We went to the store together and bought a digital test and it clearly read 'pregnant.' I think I took about 10 more still in disbelief! Because I was so early we both were shocked but cautiously optimistic!"

"It was very exciting but now feels even more real seeing the ultrasound and hearing the heartbeat," she added. "We are just soaking it all in!"