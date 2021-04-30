✖

Chris Lane released his newest song, "Summer Job Money," on Friday, April 30, and he's hoping he can capture the summertime spirit another country artist is so well known for. Speaking to PopCulture.com and other media this month, Lane explained that Kenny Chesney's song "I Go Back" always makes him think of summer, and his goal was to find a song of his own to do the same.

"I wanted a nostalgic throwback summertime kind of song, and 'Summer Job Money' does that for me," he said. Written by John Byron and Blake Pendergrass, "Summer Job Money" is exactly the sort of memory-inducing summer track Lane had been hoping for, and he "loved it a lot" from the very first listen. The soon-to-be dad shared that he had been working on writing a similar track and was asking his team to help him find one, "because I'm such a huge Kenny Chesney fan, and he is the king of that kind of song and I really love it. It's just what I wanted."

Along with Lane, "Summer Job Money" also got the seal of approval from his wife, Lauren Bushnell. "I remember playing it in the overhead speakers of my house and Lauren was laying on the couch at the time and I was like, 'I'm going to listen to this song that my manager just sent me,'" he recalled. "And I play it and after it finished, I'm like, 'That was really good.' The first thing that popped to of Lauren's mouth was, 'Oh my gosh, it's so cute.'"

"I just kept listening to it and the more I heard it the more I loved it and decided to record it," he continued. "So I'm thankful that the songwriters allowed me to do so. I think it's going to be a good song in my set."

As for Lane's own summer jobs prior to making it as a country artist, he's only ever had one. "My dad started a landscaping company called Lane and Son's Landscaping," he shared. "He still runs it to this day, and my brother and I would always help every summer, starting around 14 or 15 years old. But then, we would come home from college during the summer and we would always help him with that as well."

After the North Carolina native graduated college, he continued working for the company until the day he signed his record deal and now takes pride in maintaining his own home. "I really enjoy that," he said. "I take pride in it. So yeah, the only other job I've ever had is truly landscaping."