Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Bushnell Reveal They Are Expecting a Baby Boy

✖

Chris Lane and wife Lauren Bushnell announced in December that they are expecting their first child together, and the couple has revealed that they are preparing to welcome a baby boy. Both Lane and Bushnell shared the news on Instagram, Lane posting a video of himself hitting a golf ball that exploded into a cloud of blue dust.

The singer was clearly ecstatic to see the blue, shouting in excitement after he hit the ball. The camera panned to Bushnell, who clapped her hands before sharing a hug with her husband. "Hello 2021 ..It’s a BOY," Lane captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Lane (@iamchrislane)

Bushnell posted the same video as well as a photo of herself and her husband and a photo of their dog, Cooper, sitting on her lap as she held up a sonogram. "Sweet baby BOY, we cannot wait to meet you! I already love you so much!" she wrote. "The last video is from the day we found out what we were having. My family was in town and I’ve truly never seen Chris/my brothers so excited! And yes Coopy definitely knows I’m pregnant."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Bushnell Lane (@laurenlane)

In a blog post on New Year's Day, Bushnell opened up about her journey to motherhood and shared that she and Lane "felt very ready" to have a child after marrying in Oct. 2019.

"My husband is 36 and I’m 30 so I wasn’t necessarily feeling rushed, but it was definitely something that both of us wanted and felt very ready for," she wrote, adding that she went off her birth control in March 2020. "We ended up finding out I was pregnant about seven months later."

Bushnell discovered she was pregnant in September 2020, and while she initially felt anxious due to the fact that she experienced difficulty conceiving, she has been able to "let go" of her anxiety. She explained, "My joy has only gotten deeper as it becomes more real and as I get further along in the pregnancy I feel more comfortable fully allowing myself to celebrate and connect with this baby boy."

The former The Bachelor star ended her post by sharing that she is "so incredibly thankful to be pregnant, but I simultaneously can’t stop thinking about all the women out there who have experienced a much longer struggle than I ever did and are dealing with infertility and pregnancy loss."

"Pregnancy truly is a miracle and I’ll never take that for granted," she wrote. "We prayed every day for months and obviously our prayer was answered, but I know there are a lot of unanswered prayers out there. So many women who are quietly struggling and I’m thinking about every single one of you. I pray for hope and peace for everyone reading this struggling. Miracles happen every single day."