‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty Split After On-Air Engagement

The Bachelor in Paradise series saw one of its most inspiring couples just this past season when Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty got engaged and became the first same-sex couple in the franchise’s history.

In a heartbreaking moment for fans of the show, the couple’s engagement didn’t last too long as both sides announced the split on their Instagram accounts. On her posting, Burnett shared that their priority is “doing what is best for us” and that the decision to move on from one another is what’s “best for us in the long run.”

“We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful,” the post read. “We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are.

“And we hope it shows that two people can love one another in different ways and for us right now that is apart. But we remain committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward in a way best for us.”

Haggerty shared the exact same statement on her feed, as well.

Their journey on the show was nothing short of up-and-down. Burnett struggled in the early stages of the season figuring out what she wanted as she struck up a bond with Derek Peth before Haggerty made her entrance onto the island.

That’s when the two took their relationship to the next step as they were connected at the hip throughout the series from that point on.

It’s been a rough go as of late for members of Bachelor Nation. Mike Johnson’s fling with Demi Lovato has reportedly come to an end while John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams, who announced their relationship at the finale, also went their separate ways.

The next iteration of The Bachelor will star Peter Weber, who quickly became a fan favorite during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. During his announcement at the Paradise finale, Weber expressed his gratitude at the opportunity.

“My entire life I’ve looked forward to finding my girl, that person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with… I feel like the luckiest kid ever,” he added. “I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to.”