'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury

Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods' life since leaving the show in October has not been without drama. In the Oct. 17 episode, the 37-year-old was shown fainting and collapsing. When audiences finally saw this moment play out months later, Woods revealed that he was still recovering. The former Bachelorette contestant has not walked in over four months.

"Went into Paradise at my physical, mental, and spiritual best... left with 3 broken bones… haven't walked in over 4 months, but trying to remain positive," Woods wrote on Instagram on Oct. 19. "Thank you to everyone sending sweet messages… It means the world." During the first weekend of November, Woods shared Instagram Story posts taken during a day with his family, including one image of himself under the family dog, without a cast on.

(Photo: Casey Woods/@caseydillamusic)

During the show, Woods passed out after he told Brittany Galvin that Peter Izzo made negative comments about her. Woods injured his ankle during the fall and was even escorted away from the set in an ambulance. Some viewers thought that Woods may have been exaggerating the injury, especially since there were more women than men on the beach, notes Us Weekly.

However, the injury was genuine and Woods is still recovering. Woods shared a photo of his foot in a cast when the episode aired. "Three broken bones. Three operations. Four months later. One sad guy here," he wrote. In another post, he added, "Just to be clear, this is my foot in a cast right now. Tonight. I haven't walked in over four months."

Woods also responded to some critics in since-expired Instagram Story posts. He shared a video of a fan calling it "disgusting" to see others speculate about his injury. "Thank you for your support," Woods wrote. "I think most people don't know how severe the injury was, and everyone deserves a good roast – I just wish y'all knew the whole story!"

Woods joined Bachelor Nation in The Bachelorette Season 18 when he competed for Michelle Young last year. Young ended her season getting engaged to Nayte Olukoya, but their romance ended in June, six months after Young's season finale aired.

Bachelor in Paradise is now in its eighth season. The Bachelor Season 5 star Jesse Palmer is hosting after last year had a rotating group of guest hosts. Wells Adams, one of the guest hosts, is back as the bartender. Last year, Adams admitted he was "a little bit" bummed that ABC did not pick him to host this season of BiP. "But I was never the Bachelor, so I understood the decision," Adams told Us Weekly. "I also know Jesse really well, I've worked with him before. So I get him being the host, he was the Bachelor [so it] totally makes sense. You know, I'm happy [for him]."

