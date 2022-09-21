'Bachelorette' Alum Sued by 2 Women for Alleged Sexual Assault

DeMario Jackson, who starred in The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, is facing a lawsuit from two women who accused him of sexual assault. The women claim Jackson, 35, used his status as a former TV personality to "lure" them into a false sense of security before raping them. Jackson was previously at the center of a Bachelor in Paradise scandal in 2017 when production on the show was stopped for an investigation into allegations of misconduct. Content warning: This article contains descriptions of sexual assault.

Both women filed their lawsuits as Jane Does in Los Angeles County Superior Court, reports the Los Angeles Times. They also reported their alleged assaults to the Rape Treatment Center at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center. Jackson did not comment on the report.

Jane Doe 1 claims she met Jackson when she was a senior at the University of Southern California. She met him at a bar in downtown Los Angeles for their first date. At the end of the night, he offered to drive her back to USC, according to the lawsuit. When she tried to leave his car, Jackson allegedly kissed her and "exposed his penis." She was "shocked and felt trapped," the complaint reads. Doe 1 then told Jackson his behavior was "unacceptable."

Jackson apologized, and Doe 1 continued to date him. On their third date, they had consensual sex with a condom, the lawsuit notes. However, on Feb. 16, 2018, Jackson allegedly arrived drunk at a place he "demanded" to meet her. He refused to pay and "began making a scene." Doe 1 invited Jackson back to her home.

Once they arrived at the apartment, Doe 1 told Jackson that there would be no sexual activity between them. As she fell asleep, Jackson allegedly got on top of her. She tried to get him off of her, but Jackson kept her pinned to the bed and "forcefully sexually assaulted" her as she screamed "no" at him. He allegedly got more aggressive and forced her to tell him she loved him. After he rolled off her, Jackson allegedly asked her if she was OK. Doe 1 told him to "get the f— out" and he left.

A few hours after the alleged incident, Doe 1's friend drove her to the Rape Treatment Center. The Times obtained a medical document that showed Doe 1 was examined and underwent STD testing on Feb. 17, 2018. A report was also given to the LAPD.

Jane Doe 2 claims she met Jackson in March 2019 at an Amtrak station in San Diego. They began talking but parted ways. Doe 2 later realized she knew Jackson was on The Bachelorette and was aware of his scandal on Bachelor in Paradise. She thought he may have changed, so she began talking with him on Instagram. In July 2020, Jackson asked her out on a date.

Jackson insisted the date be at his home because he feared he would be recognized in public. Although Doe 2 thought this was "kind of weird," she told The Times the request "didn't raise that much of a red flag because I've been on dates to guys' apartments where nothing bad has happened." After a couple of hours of drinking wine and talking, Jackson and Doe 2 went to the bedroom. She told him she did not want to have sex because she was menstruating, so he suggested they have anal intercourse. She agreed, but told him to stop because "it literally hurt so much." Doe 2 claims he stopped, but then forced his penis into her mouth. She eventually pushed him off of her, but he then allegedly began having vaginal sex with her. Doe 2 pushed him off again, but he allegedly begged to try anal sex again. Afterward, she discovered she was bleeding. The next day, a friend helped her get to UCLA to report her alleged assault.

According to The Times, a July 8, 2020 report listed Doe 2's diagnosis as "assault by other bodily force." She met with LAPD detectives, who asked her to call Jackson to ask him a list of questions. On July 13, 2020, she FaceTimed him with officers. Jackson apologized during the call, which was viewed by The Times.

In Jane Doe 1's case, prosecutors declined to press charges due to "insufficiency of the evidence." The investigation into Jane Doe 2's allegations was dropped. Afterward, the two women began seeking legal counsel and eventually reached the same lawyer by coincidence. The women say they attend therapy and struggle with anxiety. According to TMZ, they are seeking unspecified damages for sexual assault, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.