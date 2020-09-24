Colton Underwood Spotted in Public First Time Since Ex Cassie Randolph Filed Restraining Order

✖

Former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood was seen for the first time since his ex-girlfriend and co-star Cassie Randolph filed for a restraining order against him. Three months after the couple broke up, Randolph accused Underwood of putting a tracking device on her car and sending her disturbing text messages. The couple met during The Bachelor Season 23 in 2018 and announced their break-up in May after Underwood stayed with Randolph and her family while he battled COVID-19.

Underwood, 28, was seen in Los Angeles on Wednesday, wearing a face mask that was pulled down to his chin, reports E! News. The former football player has not commented on the allegations. His representative has not commented, calling it a "legal matter." Underwood has also not posted anything on Instagram since Aug. 21. Randolph, 25, posted a photo of herself on Monday, adding in the caption, "Be like the moon and inspire people even when you’re far from full."

News of the restraining order filing broke on Sept. 11. A judge ordered Underwood to stay at least 100 yards from Randolph, her home and place of work, and to not contact her. The order expires on Oct. 6. TMZ later obtained the court filing, in which Randolph claims Underwood taped a tracking device to her car bumper to keep track of her. She also claims he sent her anonymous text messages to her and himself, pretending they were both victims of a stalker. Underwood also allegedly sent her harassing text messages and accused her of hanging out with an ex-boyfriend, Randolph claims. She also accused him of showing up at her apartment and parents' house without her permission. He also takes "obsessive walks" around her apartment complex and loitered around her parents' house at 2 a.m., Randolph alleges.

The documents also state the relationship ended in mid-April. However, the two did not publicly announce the split until May 29. At the time, it seems like an amicable break-up. Randolph noted that the two "decided to remain a part of each others lives," even though they are no longer a couple. "With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there," Randolph wrote at the time. "I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back."

A source told E! News on Sept. 15 that Randolph filed for the restraining order because she was "legitimately in fear" and wants Underwood to "get help." Another source said she is "upset" about the turn their relationship took. "There's no space for them to have a relationship in the future and she hopes he understands that," the second source said. "Cassie only wishes the best for him."