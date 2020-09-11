'Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Files Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood 3 Months After Split

✖

It's been three months since their split, but Cassie Randolph just filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend and former Bachelor star Colton Underwood. While the two seemed happy and supportive of one another at the beginning of quarantine — especially during the time Underwood was diagnosed with COVID-19 — the two shocked their fans by announcing their split. While it was no secret it wasn't the prettiest of breakups, it's unclear on what led Randolph to file a restraining order.

According to TMZ, she filed on Friday in Los Angeles but is currently unclear on what exactly the allegations are and if a judge has signed off on the order. Fans will remember Underwood chose Randolph during his 2018 season. One of his most memorable moments on the show was when he jumped a fence because he was so upset that Randolph had chosen to leave. While he was seemingly more into her than she wa him, he chased after her and said he would tell the remaining two, Tayshia Adams — who is currently the new Bachelorette — and Hannah Godwin.

After he broke the news to Adams and Godwin, he and Randolph never officially got engaged, instead decided to continue dating for the next year before eventually calling it quits. Underwood recently came out with a book titled The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, that gives some behind the scene view to the process he and Randolph went through, but it came out just after their split, which was awkward timing.

The two who were quarantining with Randolph's family at the beginning of March, eventually decided to go their separate ways after Underwood's coronavirus diagnoses. Both took to their Instagram accounts to post their individual thoughts, but many fans weren't surprised. Before it was confirmed, fans had a hint that something was up between the two when Underwood went back to Colorado after spending weeks with Randolph and her family.

When they decided to tell their fans they were splitting up, each had their own kind words to share about the other person, both saying they're just better off friends. Although that may be true, it didn't take away the pain that any breakup would have on a person, but noting that they both want to remain friends and still care and have love for eachother. Now fans are even more confused on why legal action would be taken if it seemed as though they were going to continue a friendship.