Cassie Randolph Accuses Colton Underwood of Stalking, Harassment and Planting Tracker on Her Car

✖

Shortly after news broke that Cassie Randolph filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend and Bachelor star Colton Underwood, new details have emerged about the situation. TMZ reportedly obtained court documents that contain Randolph's allegations against Underwood. According to the publication, Randolph has alleged that her ex-boyfriend placed a tracking device on her car and that he harassed her with unsettling text messages. Randolph and Underwood reportedly broke up in mid-April.

Randolph claimed that Underwood placed a tracking device to the bottom of the back bumper of her car in order to keep tabs on where she was going. She also claimed that her ex-boyfriend has been showing up uninvited to her apartment in Los Angeles and her parent's home in Huntington Beach. Additionally, she claimed that he has been seen loitering outside of her bedroom window in an alley near her parent's house at around 2 a.m. Randolph went on to allege that the former Bachelor lead has harassed her with inappropriate text messages. Some of those messages reportedly involved Underwood accusing her of hanging out with an old ex-boyfriend.

She claimed that Underwood pretended to be a victim of the anonymous stalker by sending text messages to himself and to Randolph via an anonymous source. Randolph claimed that her ex later admitted to sending these text messages and to planting a tracking device on her vehicle. This news comes after it was initially reported that Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood on Friday in Los Angeles. As of right now, it's unclear if a judge has signed off on this order.

The former couple, who originally met on Season 23 of The Bachelor, announced their split back in May. At the time, it appeared as though their split was an amicable one, as both Randolph and Underwood took to social media in order to express that they will remain in each others' lives amidst this break-up. The news of their split came shortly after Underwood quarantined with Randolph and her family as he battled COVID-19. On his Instagram account, Underwood wrote that after much consideration, he and Randolph decided that they were simply meant to be friends. He wrote, "We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us." His ex-girlfriend responded to the post by adding two heart emojis.