‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Deletes Every Tweet but One Ahead of His Season’s Premiere

Colton Underwood has Bachelor Nation scratching its heads leading up to his season premiere of The Bachelor in January 2019, purging his Twitter account of everything but one tweet.

The star of the ABC dating show’s 23rd season cleared out his Twitter timeline earlier this week, leaving just a single peace sign emoji behind.

✌🏼 — Colton Underwood (@colton) December 21, 2018

It’s unclear why Underwood, who is still active on Instagram, decided to make the bold move ahead of his season, but Bachelor Nation took his last tweet as a place to hypothesize.

“He probably deleted all his tweets cause he wanted [to],” one user theorized. “Maybe he’s taking a break.”

He probably deleted all his tweets cause he wanted too. Maybe he’s taking a break. — Courtney Pluskota (@CPluskota) December 21, 2018

Another wrote, “If he says anything to silence the haters, they say he complains too much. I can’t anymore. Hope they give the guy a break. But then you are right, this is unfortunately part of the new normal. If we think a person is too good he must be fake. I hope he is happy & stays happy!”

If he says anything to silence the haters they say he complains too much. I can’t anymore. Hope they give the guy a break. But then you are right this is unfortunately part of the new normal. If we think a person is too good he must be fake. I hope he is happy & stays happy! — Lucy_Mors (@Lucy_Mors) December 21, 2018

Underwood remains active on Instagram, sharing a photo gallery of his AM routine alongside a canine companion Saturday with the simple caption, “Morning walk.”

The former NFL player might need some time to himself with the new season, which longtime host Chris Harrison has called the “most dramatic ever” preparing to air in just a few days. The self-professed virgin first entered Bachelor Nation as a suitor on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, before hooking up with Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise over the summer.

Based on the first trailer, Underwood’s virginity will be a major topic of discussion this season, but the dog lover insists there’s more to his story that that.

“I am a virgin but that’s just a small part of who I am,” he says in the trailer. “I’m here to fall in love. Hopefully by the end of this, I’m down on one knee.”

The Bachelor Season 23 premieres Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Getty / John Medina