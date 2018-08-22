Audrina Patridge’s Ex Blasts ‘The Hills’ Reboot for Concerns About ‘Exploiting’ 2-Year-Old Daughter

Audrina Patridge’s estranged husband, Corey Bohan, is speaking out after MTV confirmed The Hills reboot, making it clear he does not want his and Patridge’s young daughter involved in the series.

“I refuse to think it’s ok for our 2yr old daughter Kirra Bohan to be shown & exploited on Reality TV. Not just my child but anyone’s for that matter,” the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I Stand up for what I believe in. 🚫🗣 This post isn’t an attack or negative rant. This is about our daughter Kirra Bohan. 👨‍👧❤” he captioned the post, on which he disabled anyone from commenting.

MTV confirmed during the VMAs Monday night that The Hills would be returning for a revival of the show, called The Hills: New Beginnings. The cast, including Patridge, 33, reunited on the awards ceremony’s red carpet ahead of the official announcement. Bohan made appearances throughout the original series during his on-again, off-again relationship with Patridge.

After 10 months of marriage, Patridge filed for divorce from Bohan in September 2017, also filing for a temporary restraining order against him. She accused Bohan, a BMX rider, of domestic violence, and in March 2018 she filed for her restraining order against him to become permanent. She also requested for all rights and visitation of Kirra to be taken from Bohan.

The former couple is currently locked in a custody battle over Kirra.

“I am more afraid of him now than ever, and fear for the safety of our daughter Kirra when she is in his care,” Patridge said in the court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time. “I do not believe, under the current circumstance, that visitation is in Kirra’s best interest until Corey obtains professional individual therapy for an extended period of time.”

Bohan continues to share photos of Kirra on Instagram, including one of her dancing at a Chuck E. Cheese on Monday. “Kirra you are my best friend & you are a way better dancer than Dad. 👨‍👧❤. Both our first visits to Chuck E. Cheese #dad #daughter,” he wrote.

Patridge, who has since rekindled her romance with ex Ryan Cabrera, told Us Weekly in March that “My main focus is raising and protecting my daughter. I’m in mom mode every day and trying to get through this.”

As far as the rest of the cast for The Hills reboot, Patridge will be joined by Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobby, Stephanie Pratt and Frankie Delgado. Brody Jenner is also reportedly in talks to join the cast, but it’s unlikely the show will feature its two stars, Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad.