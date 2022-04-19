Artem Chigvintsev Reacts to Tyra Banks 'Dancing With the Stars' Firing Rumors

✖

Artem Chigvintsev is weighing in on Dancing With the Stars' shift from ABC to Disney+, as well as the rumors that Tyra Banks will no longer be hosting Season 31. The DWTS pro revealed to Us Weekly that he had a very limited idea about what the change from network television to streaming meant for the show, even as someone who is a part of it.

"As far as the show goes, the only information we received of it is we are going to be on a different platform, but as far as like, who's going to be part of it and even ourselves as dancers, I'm not sure," Chigvintsev admitted. The dancer shared that all decisions related to the next season should be announced by August, adding, "I feel like there's a lot of time ahead of us right now. So, we haven't got any information on that. We're definitely not the first people to find out what's going on."

Dancing With the Stars fans have been wondering about Banks' involvement in the next season after the supermodel joined the ABC dance competition in 2020, replacing longtime host Tom Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews. Disney+ has yet to confirm if Banks will be hosting Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, which will be the streamer's first foray into live television.

Banks has drummed up a fair amount of controversy during her time hosting, and former host Brooke Burke even claimed earlier this month that the model was a "diva" behind the scenes. "There's nothing wrong with that, and I'm not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva," Burke shared on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast on April 13. "It's not the place to be a diva. Your pros are the diva, your winners, your perfect 10 score dancer who's never done it – that defines diva in the ballroom."

Burke also looked back on her own time on DWTS as it compared to Banks' "tough transition" on the show. "Change is hard for everyone. They've gone through a lot on that show, that's for sure," she added. "You're just not the star as the host. It's just not about you as the host, right? So, yeah, I think Tyra is great in a shining role. I will just say that."