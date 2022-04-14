Former 'Dancing With the Stars' Host Brooke Burke Slams Current Host Tyra Banks

✖

Brooke Burke didn't hold back when it came to her opinion of Tyra Banks on Dancing With the Stars. The former Mirrorball winner and DWTS host from 2010 to 2013 said she didn't think the dance competition series was the place for a "diva" to be hosting when asked about Banks' performance during the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

"It's tough. It's a live show. And I know those live tapings are a struggle, you know, behind the scenes. You know, she's a diva. Everybody knows that she's a diva. There's nothing wrong with that. And I'm not, I'm not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva. It's not the place to be a diva," she said of Banks. "You know, your pros are the diva. Your winner. Your perfect 10-score dancer who's never done it. That defines diva in the ballroom. So, you know, I just think it wasn't embraced."

Burke made it clear she didn't mean to speak poorly of the supermodel but said she felt Banks would do best in a "shining" role as opposed to hosting, which requires you to fade more into the background. "I think that show requires a lot of compassion and loving-kindness, especially as the host," she continued. "So, I don't really need to say it. You know what I mean? I think it was a tough transition. Change is hard for everyone, you know, they've gone through a lot on that show. That's for sure. And you are just not the star as the host. Like, it is just not about you as the host. Right? So yeah, I think Tyra is great in a shining role. I will just say that."

Banks has been the subject of criticism since replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as hosts in Season 29, and she's had a number of flubs since taking over, including accidentally announcing the wrong bottom two couples during the show – a mistake she's since insisted was not her fault. Questions of if Banks will continue to host DWTS as it moves from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31 have yet to be answered.

"Dancing With the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series," said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution in a statement. "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."