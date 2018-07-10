Meet the Season 7 Cast of ‘Are You the One?’

Are these sexy singles ready to find their person? MTV‘s reality dating series Are You the One? returns for a seventh season on Aug. 8, reports PEOPLE, and is bringing with it a cast of new singles ready to give it a shot at love — oh, and $1 million.

These players, who admittedly “suck at dating,” will find their perfect matches, as determined by professional matchmakers, in the romantic destination of Hawaii.

But it’s not just romance and beaches! These reality personalities will have to deal with the whims of the Fate Button, which PEOPLE revealed will determine which couples are given dates, as well as those who are forced to enter the relationship-ending Truth Booth!

Keep scrolling to see who will be heading to Hawaii, and check out the first cast photo here.

Are You the One? Season 7 premieres Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

Andrew Couture

Andrew Couture, a 24-year-old from Reading, Massachusetts, was quick to break the news of his casting on Instagram.

“I have some news… ? I’m on ….ARE YOU THE ONE? Season 7 ??,” he captioned the cast photo.

“Will I find love? ? Will we win 1,000,000 dollars? ?? Watch your boy find love in paradise ❤️”

Asia Woodley

Asia Woodley, a 22-year-old from Corona, California, doesn’t have too much of a public social media presence, but what she does post indicates that she’s in broadcast journalism in some capacity. She even interviewed Meghan Trainor on the red carpet during press for The Four this January.

“Yesterday was the first of many more interviews to come for me and I am so incredibly blessed and excited to see my career goals start to come to fruition and, for what’s in store for me in the near future ??” she captioned a red carpet video.

Brett Ferri

Brett Ferri, a 26-year-old from Manhattan, New York, is one of the older competitors of this season, but isn’t letting that affect his game.

Under a cast photo he posted on Instagram Monday, he wrote, “All I ever needed was the squad soooo… that’s what’s up. ????”

Bria Hamilton

Bria Hamilton, a 21-year-old from Vacaville, California, is no stranger to being on camera, showing off her modelling portfolio on her Instagram. She’s also a big Drake fan apparently, based on the caption she chose for her casting announcement.

”I wanna thank God for working way harder than Satan, he’s playing favorites, it feels amazing!’” she wrote. “With that being said, THE SECRET IS OUT! Tune in to MTV Wednesday, August 8th to watch me and 21 others attempt to find love and win 1 MILLION DOLLARS in Kona, Hawaii!”

Cali Trepp

Cali Trepp, a 24-year-old from Chicago, Illinois, is a quintuple threat! Well, at least according to her Instagram bio, which reads, “Model Management – Singer/Songwriter/Dancer/RN.”

Trepp hasn’t made the announcement official on her social media yet, but appears to have quite the modeling portfolio herself, with everything from steamy topless photos to wedding shots.

Daniel Vilk

Daniel Vilk, a 22-year-old personal trainer and lifeguard, from Brooklyn, New York, is another Drake fan on the island. Coincidence or the basis of a matchmaking pair?

On Instagram, he announced he would be appearing on the show with another lyric from the rapper, “Did I find my true love? Or do I only love my bed and my mom I’m sooorry. Tune in to MTV’s Are You the One Season 7 ? to watch your boy get jiggy with 21 other loco individuals! ?”

Jasmine Rodriguez

Jasmine Rodriguez, a 21-year-old from Williamstown, New Jersey, is another model, winning Miss September in a Philadelphia pageant. She also blogs for her website Life With Jazz, which has the tagline “Wake, Pray, Slay.”

“Remember when I went MIA?” she captioned the AYTO cast photo. “Well turns out I was trying to find the love of my life & a chance to win ONE MILLION DOLLARS? tune in to @mtv Wednesday August 8th to see if I learned from my last relationship ??‍♀️ “

Kwasi Opoku

Kwasi Opoku, a 24-year-old from Woodbridge, New Jersey, also appears to have one foot in the modeling world, with a stunning portfolio and fashion show experience documented on his Instgram.

“Guess That Show ?,” he captioned a cast photo coyly on Instagram “Is Beast Gonna Find Love ❤️??Find August 8th ? #KwasiBeast #TheReasonIWentMissing ?”

Kayla Umagat

Kayla Umagat, a 22-year-old from Seattle, Washington, appears to be a total sweetheart online, with the Instagram bio, “Be kind & spread love. Colossians 3:14 ❤️,” but will that sweet attitude carry over to AYTO?

“To all the guys who have hurt me, thank you,” she captioned her casting announcement. “Thank you for giving me the chance to meet 11 of the most amazing guys and 10 of the most beautiful women. Please tune in on August 8th to see if I leave the island with love & ONE MILLION DOLLARS. ❤️? #AYTO”

Lewis Belt

Lewis Belt, a 23-year-old from Oakland, California, looks like he’ll be the source of many laughs during this season. With a budding stand-up comedy career and a penchant for posting funny photos, we can’t wait to see what he says during his confessionals.

Kenya Scott

Kenya Scott, a 22-year-old, from Queens, New York, definitely has style, showing off her streetwear looks online regularly in sultry photos.

“The secret is out?” she captioned her casting announcement. “Catch ya girl on @mtv ‘s @areuthe1 August 8th to see if me and 21 other crazy a— people can leave the island with love and ONE MILLION DOLLARS! Okkuurt!

Moe Elkhalil

Moe Elkhalil, a 22-year-old from Houston, Texas, is also a model, as you can likely tell from his dozens of smoldering photos on Instagram. He’s keeping followers guessing as to his outcome on AYTO, however.

“Do I find my habibi? Do I win 1 Milli? The answers to yalls questions will be answered on the big screen Wednesday August 8 10/9c @areuthe1 @mtv,” he wrote under a casting announcement.

Lauren Roush

Lauren Roush, is a 23-year-old former beauty queen from Mason, West Virginia. Apparently, she takes some of her personality from her hometown, calling herself “wild and wonderful” in her Instagram bio.

“Ya girl made it to @mtv ??” she captioned her casting announcement. “Turns out sucking at relationships isn’t that bad of a thing after all! Tune in August 8th to watch me and 21 of the most beautiful & bats— people try leave the island with LOVE & ONE MILLION DOLLARS! ? “

Shamoy Persad

Shamoy Persad, is a 23-year-old from St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands. This curly-haired hunk also has a modeling background, judging from the professional photos on his Instagram profile. He even took part in a NSFW bondage-inspired photo shoot in February, and posed nude for some artsy photos in January.

Maria Elizondo

Maria Elizondo, is a stunning 21-year-old from West New York, New Jersey. But despite her model looks, Elizondo is still surprised she made it onto the reality show.

“Still can’t believe that they casted me for this but I’m so glad they did!” she captioned a cast photo. “Spent a Hawaiian trip with some amazing people.”

Tevin Grant

Tevin Grant, a 22-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, is a distinguished model in his state, being ranked in the Top 40 of Pheonix Fashion Week, according to his Instagram bio. He also runs a lifestyle brand.

“THE NEWS IS OUT‼️?” he wrote alongside a cast photo. “Tune into @mtv to watch the premiere of @areuthe1 season 7 on August 8th!! Watch me as I try to find love, and see if I can win 1,000,000!?❤️?❤️?❤️?❤️?❤️?”

Morgan Fletcher

Morgan Fletcher, a 21-year-old model from Silver Spring, Maryland, also was shocked to find herself in Hawaii filming for MTV.

“Snuck my way onto @mtv y’all lolll,” she wrote as part of her announcement. “Watch me and these crazy beautiful ppl on Are You The One? season 7 premiering August 8th @ 10/9c! See if we left with love and 1 million dollars!!! ??#ItsaBigOne”

Tomas Buenos

Tomas Buenos, a 22-year-old from Miami, Florida, is the only cast member to skip posting a group photo and choose only his glamour shot to announce his MTV debut. Is he self-centered or just trying to shake things up a bit?

“ARE YOU THE ONE SEASON 7 COMING OUT IN AUGUST???” he captioned his photo. “WATCH ME IN THE CRAZIEST SEASON YET!!!”

Nutsa Sikharulidze

Nutsa Sikharulidze, a 21-year-old from Toms River, New Jersey, loves nothing more than the beach and horses if her Instagram profile is to be believed.

She’s also a woman of few words, captioning her casting announcement only, “Cash me on [MTV].”

Zak Jones

Zak Jones, a 21-year-old from Dallas, Texas, probably says it best in his Instagram bio: “Just a dude with a solid dad bod and an edgy nose piercing.”

He also clearly loves to party, with his Instagram Story showing him getting close to a scantily clad woman while clubbing.

Samantha McKinnon

Samantha McKinnon, a 22-year-old from Chicago, Illinois, is also a bikini model, with photos of her shooting a sexy holiday spread appearing on her social media.

“So excited to FINALLY announce why I disappeared for 10weeks!!!” she captioned her casting announcement. “Catch me on MTV’s ‘Are You The One?’ premiering soon!!! I’m so excited!! ? #MTV #RealityTV #AYTO7 #SauceySeason7”