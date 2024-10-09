‘Give Me My Dog Back’: Peso Pluma’s Ex Puts Him on Blast Amid Heated Breakup

Mexican rapper Peso Pluma’s dirty laundry was aired by ex-girlfriend Hanna Howell following a contentious breakup. The couple’s short-lived romance, which reportedly began in July, has come to an abrupt and dramatic end, with the social media influencer taking to social media to share her grievances and make a public plea for the return of their shared dog.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, made headlines when Howell shared a series of TikTok videos detailing the aftermath of their relationship. In a now-deleted video that has since circulated online, Howell expressed her frustration with Pluma’s recent actions, particularly his decision to vacation with “a random girl” during what was supposed to be a trip to Turks and Caicos for Howell’s birthday weekend.

“I don’t know how you find the time, the energy I have been sitting here waiting between staying quiet and keeping my peace and just moving on with my life or going full like ‘f— it’ mode and just speaking my truth speaking my mind like I can say whatever I want to say,” Howell lamented in the video, translated per Complex.

The influencer didn’t hold back in her criticism of Pluma, referring to him as a “boy” rather than a man. She sarcastically thanked him for the “inspiration” he provided over the past few months, stating, “I hope you have the best weekend on my trip. You’re welcome for all the inspo the last few months. You’re welcome. And thank you for the happy birthday.”

However, the most contentious issue in this public breakup appears to be the fate of a Labrador puppy the couple had acquired together in August. Howell had previously shared a TikTok video introducing the dog, captioning it, “Finally getting my childhood dream,” reported the outlet. Now, she’s accusing Pluma of keeping the dog despite allegedly never having cared for it.

“One more thing, just give me my dog back,” Howell pleaded in her video. “That’s all I ask. You’ve never walked it, took care of it, fed it, nothing. And where is the dog now while you’re on vacation? The poor dog.”

The dog seems to have played a significant role in their relationship, with Howell first confirming her romance with Peso Pluma by posting a video of the three of them together on TikTok. In a farewell video that featured moments from their love story, the dog made several appearances. Howell described the pet as “the one I’ve always wanted my whole life,” according to Latin Times.

In another social media post, Howell further elaborated on her attempts to return items Pluma had gifted her during their relationship. “Raise your hand if you just got out of a crazy relationship and you want to return everything you got during that time, so you pack it all up in a box and send it to his hotel with a note that says ‘For the next one.’ And then they return the package with everything in it except for the note. I hope he frames that note or gives it to the next girl,” she shared via the outlet.

The influencer also made a final plea regarding the dog, stating, “At this point, please give me the dog you ‘gave me’ back lol. You’re not even taking care of the poor dog but refuse to give him to me just because you want to keep the power.”

This public fallout comes at a time when Peso Pluma’s career is reaching new heights. The artist, also known as “La Doble P,” is currently nominated for several Latin music awards, including 15 nominations at the Latin Billboards and five at the Latin Grammy Awards. Despite the personal drama, Pluma continues to perform, recently taking the stage in Las Vegas as part of his ‘Éxodo’ tour.

This isn’t the first time Peso Pluma has found himself in the spotlight due to his romantic entanglements. He previously dated Argentine singer Nicki Nicole, with whom he went public in November 2023. However, that relationship ended in February after footage surfaced online showing Pluma holding hands with another woman in a Las Vegas casino.

The rapper was also linked to Brazilian superstar Anitta, 31, following their collaboration on the song “Bellakeo.” The pair were seen kissing onstage during a surprise appearance at the Tecate Pa’l Norte festival in Monterrey, Mexico, in March, and again at a club in Las Vegas following the Latin American Music Awards in April. However, neither party ever confirmed they were in a relationship.

As the drama unfolds, both Peso Pluma and Hanna Howell seem to be taking steps to move on. Latin Times reported that Pluma has removed all photos of Howell from his Instagram account, while Howell has made her social media accounts private and disabled comments.