Another ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Couple Just Split

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives spouse Jordan Ngatikaura has filed for divorce from Jessi Ngatikaura after five years of marriage.

Jordan officially filed to end his marriage to Jessi on Thursday, telling PEOPLE in a statement, “This has not been an easy decision and it comes with a heavy heart.”

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“I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons,” he continued. “While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition. I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: Jordan Ngatikaura and Jessi Ngatikaura attend the Freakier Friday Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California on July 22, 2025. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

Jordan concluded by asking for privacy as his family navigates the divorce. Jordan and Jessi are parents to son Jagger, 5, and daughter Jovi, 3, and Jordan is also a father to daughter Peyton.

Jessi and Jordan’s marital issues have played out on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, with the recently-released fourth season showing the aftermath of their 2025 trial separation.

The divorce news comes amid a halt on production for Season 5 of the Hulu reality show, prompted by an open “domestic assault investigation” into an incident between cast member Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department confirmed on Monday that police were investigating after contact with Paul and Mortensen was made on Feb. 24 and 25, and allegations were made in “both directions.” Details of the alleged incident have not been confirmed.

(Disney/Natalie Cass)

A video of a 2023 domestic violence incident between Paul and Mortensen was subsequently released, which showed The Bachelorette star throwing chairs at her ex. The incident, which was discussed on Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, landed Paul with charges of felony aggravated assault, felony domestic violence in the presence of a child causing injury, misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor criminal mischief. She ultimately pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in August 2023, while the other charges were dismissed.

Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was slated to premiere on Sunday, but on Thursday, ABC announced that the season would not air as scheduled. “We have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” the network said in a statement.