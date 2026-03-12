‘Secret Wives of Mormon Wives’ Star Splits From Husband

Mikayla Matthews and her husband Jace Terry revealed their separation during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives‘ fourth season. The couple struggled with intimacy issues in the previous season.

Matthews explained that she was dealing with being newly postpartum and experiencing flare-ups of her chronic illness. She struggles with chronic eczema.

“It’s so incredible that everyone’s getting these opportunities and going out and living their dreams, but my health has held me back from saying yes to a lot of opportunities. It’s definitely discouraging and frustrating, and it kind of holds me back in other places in my life, like my marriage with Jace,” she said in a confessional.

The estranged pair relied on their separate friend groups for advice and ultimately tried working to repair things together. However, Matthews admitted that she doesn’t “have the motivation” to deal with certain things in the marriage as she’s overwhelmed with a lot of other things in life.

“I’m obviously very attracted to Jace, and I want to be married to him. It makes me sad that I’m not able to meet his needs, and I know there’s only so long that he can be patient with me for,” she said in a confessional.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Matthews opened up about the separation. “Last season, we dove into the beginning stages of it, and that was me revisiting all this trauma for the first time as well,” she says of her experience being sexually abused. “It’s still new to me, and it’s new to him, and we’re just navigating it the best way that we can,” Matthews continues, referencing her relationship with Terry. “Unfortunately, I think it’s just something that’s going take a lot more time. I feel like that’s all I can say on it now.”

The two have been married since 2018. They share four children.