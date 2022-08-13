Anne Heche Was Reportedly Mentioned for 'The Masked Singer' Before Deadly Crash

Anne Heche's fiery car crash and her tragic end left many people shocked and seeking answers. While the actress was on the road to facing charges due to her crash that burned a home to the ground and led to her passing, there was a lot on the plate for Heche elsewhere.

According to Nellie Andreeva at Deadline, Heche's name was tossed around as one of the next The Masked Singer contestants. Heche was part of the 2020 slate of Dancing With the Stars, so it isn't out of the question that she'd be primed for more reality appearances.

According to Andreeva, Heche was reportedly in talks to join the eighth season of The Masked Singer but there is no concrete information on how far any negotiations got. As Deadline notes, the new season of Masked Singer has been filming for around two weeks and Heche was not scheduled for any of those days. A preliminary agreement may have been in place, and FOX was "casting a wider net" each season to prepare for COVID issues or scheduling problems.

Heche reached the third round during her time on Dancing With the Stars, ending up as one of the first to be eliminated. It was also an odd season given the COVID pandemic and the exit of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

The Six Days, Seven Nights actress was declared legally dead Thursday night after her family and physicians removed her from life support and her brain function had ceased. While Heche's heart is still beating, it is only to check her organs for health and possible donation.

"While Anne is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating, and she has not been taken off life support so that One Legacy can see if she is a match for organ donation," a rep for the actress told Deadline. Her family and friends followed with a joint statement after the sad news broke.

"We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the statement says. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."