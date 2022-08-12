Anne Heche, 'Chicago P.D.' and 'Another World' Alum, Dead at 53

Actress Anne Heche, who appeared in NBC's Chicago P.D. as well as the '90s soap opera Another World, has died at the age of 53, a representative for the star told PEOPLE on behalf of Heche's family and friends. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

The family's rep confirms to PEOPLE that, while Heche is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who will be a match.. Heche was involved in a series of car crash incidents on Friday, Aug. 5, the second of which caused a burst of flames that left Heche severely burned. She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, and sadly never recovered from her injuries. Authorities determined in the days after the crash that Heche had narcotics in her system at the time of the accident.

Heche was born in Aurora, Ohio on May 25, 1969. She was the youngest of five children and has openly spoken about being a survivor of sexual abuse from her father, who died when she was 13 years old. Sadly, just three months later, Heche's 18-year-old brother Nathan died in a car accident. Heche became interested in acting when she was a teenager, and when she was around 18 she was offered a role in Another World. In a past interview with the Telegraph, Heche recalled that time of her life, sharing, "Again I was told I couldn't go. My mother was very religious and maybe she thought it was a sinner's world. But I got on the phone and said, 'Send me the ticket. I'm getting on the plane.' I did my time with my mom in a one-bedroom, skanky apartment and I was done."

Heche would go on to be a regular cast member of Another World for four years, winning a Daytime Emmy award for her role in 1991, before branching out into other projects. Heche went on to appear in major films such as I Know What You Did Last Summer; Psycho (1998); and Six Days, Seven Nights alongside Harrison Ford.

In recent years, the actress did a lot more TV work, starring in shows such as Hung, The Brave, and Chicago P.D. Heche was also a contestant on Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, in 2020. The final project she took on before her death was The Idol, a dark drama thriller created by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Sam Levinson (Euphoria), and Reza Fahim. The show is set to premiere on HBO sometime this year and will feature Heche in a recurring role. She is also set to appear posthumously in the Lifetime movie Girl in Room 13, which is set to premiere in September.

In her personal life, Heche was most well-known for her relationship with comedian and former TV host Ellen DeGeneres. The pair began dating in 1997 but broke up in 2000. In 2002, Heche married cameraman Coleman "Coley" Laffoon. They share one son. The couple separated in 2007 and their divorce was finalized in 2009. Heche next dated actor James Tupper, whom she starred alongside side in the ABC comedy Men in Trees. They too share one child together. Heche is survived by her two children, one sibling, and her mother.