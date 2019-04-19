Anna Duggar’s Weight Loss Transformation Leaves Her Almost Unrecognizable

Anna Duggar’s fitness journey has the former 19 Kids and Counting star looking like a totally different person!

The 30-year-old wife of Josh Duggar has been open about her desire to lose weight and feel healthier online over the last few months, and it’s clear all her efforts have been paying off in a new photo with sister-in-law Jana Duggar shared this week.

Fans were quick to point out how Anna’s lifestyle change has made her not only slimmer, but younger and happier looking.

“Why does this not look like Anna?! Haha!! She looks like a high schooler!” one fan wrote. “Not a bad thing at all.”

“Is it just me or does Anna look really young in this picture?” another asked. “Great picture though glad you ladies had fun!”

“Anna you look great!” a supportive fan chimed in, while one considering taking on the same fitness goals as Anna added, “Anna looks like she’s slimmed down from all that walking. I should start the 50 mile challenge!”

In February, the mother of five told her followers online that she was dedicated to living a more active lifestyle, and that while New Year’s Day had come and gone, she wasn’t letting that stop her.

“Several of our friends made New Year’s resolutions for fitness, started some kind of diet and decided to try to make some changes in the new year! I used the ‘busy mom’ excuse,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “While I made a noble goal of reading through my Bible this year, I thought I would skip the fitness goals. However, seeing the progress of my family & friends has inspired me to join in making a physical change for 2019!”

Deciding to take on a social media phenomenon challenging participants to walk 50 miles in just the month of February, Anna said she would walk between two or three miles a day, keeping her followers updated online.

“The accountability will motivate me to keep going and not to quit!” she explained in regards to sharing the journey with everyone.

At the end of the month, she revealed to her followers she had made it to the 50-mile mark, even adding 5 more miles than she originally planned! “Now on to March – hoping to go another 50 miles!” she concluded.

Keep it up, Anna!

Photo credit: Instagram/Anna Duggar