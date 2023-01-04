Andy Cohen Lets F-Bomb Slip on 'Watch What Happens Live'

Andy Cohen checked off a new late-night box on Watch What Happens Live! as the Bravo host accidentally dropped an F-bomb on live television Tuesday. Cohen was in the middle of his "Jackhole of the Day" segment when he let the expletive slip while he was imploring fans not to tag him in a TikTok trend that has people pranking their parents by telling them "their favorite celebrity has suddenly died."

"For the last two weeks people have been sending me videos of their loved ones being told I'm dead. I have no desire to experience people's reactions to me dying, I am scared enough of dying in reality without having to watch bizarre simulations of it over and over again," he said.

#WWHL host @Andy dedicates the Jackhole of The Day to TikTok's viral celebrity death prank trend. pic.twitter.com/4IePMa1kYv — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 4, 2023

"So let me be clear, don't make, distribute or tag me in any f-ing," he said, catching himself and covering his mouth with both hands. After regaining his composure, Cohen continued, "Why is this even a thing? It's not even funny." The Bravo boss would go on to confirm on Twitter that he had dropped the F-word for the "first time in 13 1/2 years" adding briefly, "Sorry guys!"

Viewers didn't hear Cohen's slip-up at home, however. Production on Watch What Happens Live was able to catch it and bleep it out, as the show is on a slight delay and regularly deals with celebrity guests who drop a few NSFW words during their time on the show.

Cohen's accidental expletive comes on the heels of his and Anderson Cooper's dry hosting of the annual New Year's Eve broadcast on CNN. The two co-hosts announced they would not be drinking live on air this year following Cohen's infamous and hilarious rant against Bill de Blasio last year, in which he said the former New York City Mayor would "do his victory lap dance after four years as the crappiest term of the mayor of New York," passionately declaring, "The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So, sayonara sucker!"

Cohen also called Ryan Seacrest's production and staff a "bunch of losers" during the same broadcast, joking, "If you look behind me, you'll see Ryan Seacrest's group of losers performing. I'm sorry but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing."