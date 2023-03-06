Andy Cohen Addresses Tom Sandoval 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Scandal

Andy Cohen is weighing in on the "Scandoval" that's the talk of the town amongst Vanderpump Rules fans. On his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live on Monday, the Bravo head honcho shared his take on the scandal surrounding Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss. He even revealed how this current drama will affect Season 10 of the Bravo series, which is currently airing.

Cohen acknowledged that there were a few red flags when Sandoval and Leviss made appearances on Watch What Happens Live. Sandoval was on the talk show alongside Tom Schwartz following the Season 10 premiere. As Cohen noted, he felt as though the dynamic was a bit off as Schwartz seemed to turn to Sandoval before he answered any questions, almost as if to get confirmation from him before revealing anything. He then said that Leviss' own WWHL appearance, which took place two days before this news broke, also raised some eyebrows due to one of her answers. She and her co-star Scheana Shay were asked who they thought the "cuter" Tom was, to which Leviss surprisingly answered Sandoval.

Cohen explained that during the commercial break, Shay asked Leviss why she said Sandoval, as she thought that she would have said Schwartz, to whom she has been romantically linked. In return, Leviss said that she chose Sandoval because he "has abs." While the moment didn't strike Cohen as too odd at the time, he shared that he has since messaged Shay for further clarification about it in light of the scandal.

The WWHL host also spoke about how this situation has been affecting Madix, Sandoval's now ex-girlfriend. He said, per PEOPLE, "It's quite, quite shocking. It's very upsetting. It's bad. Poor Ariana. We've watched this relationship from the beginning and you just, you feel for her. I mean, that's the headline. That's one of the headlines. That has to be first when you go, 'Poor Ariana.' She is a treasure."

Amid all of the talk about the "Scandoval," it's been reported that the cameras are currently capturing all of the fallout for the current season. Cohen confirmed as much and said that fans will be able to watch how it all plays out prior to the reunion, which is set to film in two weeks. He said, "You may have heard rumors that the cameras were up over the weekend. Yup, the cameras have been up on everyone getting reactions and filming. You will see this play out in a sense this season of Vanderpump Rules, before the reunion."