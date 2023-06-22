Kim Kardashian Tells Hailey Bieber She Has a New Celebrity Crush

Kim Kardashian may be jumping back into the dating pool soon. Months after her split from SNL alum Pete Davidson, the SKIMS founder is opening up about who her celebrity crush is. She appeared on Hailey Bieber's Who's In My Bathroom? YouTube series and was asked about her celeb crush during a "Truth or Shot" game. Kardashian, who infamously admits she's not a drinker, almost didn't answer. But it's not for reasons one would think. "I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true," she gushed. The man she's crushing on has no idea how Kardashian feels, with the mother of four noting, "I'm more into privacy these days." To avoid answering the question, she took a sip of her sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila. Bieber added, "So, she has a crush she just doesn't want to say. That's cute for you."

Kardashian has been single since August 2022. She ended a nine-month relationship with Davidson, her first public romance since her split from West. Kardashian filed for divorce after seven years of marriage from the YEEZY founder in Feb. 2021. The split hasn't been the easiest on West, who has taken to social media and public ranting toward his ex often, while she's taken the silent approach. Kardashian admitted in an interview with Angie Martinez on her In Real Life podcast that taking the high road isn't easy. But, she does so for the sake of her kids.

"Co-parenting is hard," the 42-year-old admitted. She shares North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with West, 45. "It's really f—king hard," she added. "I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids as long as they can have that," Kardashian explained. "That's what I would want for them," she continued. "If they don't know the things that are being said or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That's really heavy grown-up s–t that they're not ready to deal with."

She knows that her approach will pay off. "One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could," she told Martinez. "All the crazy s–t. They'll thank me and I'll privately answer anything that they want to know. It's not my place anymore to jump in."

Thankfully, Kardashian hasn't given up on love. She considers her marriage to West to be her first real one, having been married twice prior to him. The KKW Beauty founder also said she'd walk down the aisle again.