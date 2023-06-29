Kim Kardashian Says She Hasn't Bought Jewelry Since 2016 Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian doesn't care about materialistic things anymore. After her traumatic Paris robbery in 2016 that left her without nearly $4 million in diamonds, the SKIMS founder reevaluated her lifestyle and her dependence on things. As it turns out, the mother of four hasn't purchased a single piece of jewelry in seven years. In one of the latest episodes of Hulu's The Kardashians, she confessed why. "After I was robbed in Paris, I haven't bought jewelry," the KKW Beauty founder noted. "I haven't really been about wearing jewelry, because when it was taken from me — I didn't know I was ready for that experience of what that meant but I was — I was ready to give it up." The confession came after Dolce & Gabanna owners, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, gifted Kardashian a black-and-white diamond cross necklace ahead of their fashion show in Milan, Kardashian served as the Creative Director for.

"This symbolized to me more than just getting a diamond cross necklace," she said. "This brought a piece of my glamour back to me, and that's why it's so special that I got it back from a really meaningful experience. This is the nicest piece of jewelry I own, because I lost it all."

The necklace was a full circle moment for her, with Kardashian revealing her first expensive jerlwery purchase for herself when she earned her "first check" as a reality star was a "cross diamond necklace."

Currently single, Kardashian says she's unsure how any man can compete with her new diamonds. "You ruined it for the next boyfriend who's ever gonna try to buy me something," she joked.

She first spoke publicly in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. "They ask for money. I said I don't have any money," she told her sisters Kourtney and Khloe. "They dragged me out onto the hallway on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs."

All involved in the robbery are headed to trial. Some of them have shown no remorse.