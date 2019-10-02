Amy Roloff Talks ‘Roller Coaster’ of Emotions Following Mom’s Death Soon After Her Engagement to Chris Marek

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is opening up about the “roller coaster” of emotions she has been on following the back-to-back major life events of her engagement to longtime boyfriend Chris Marek and the death of her 86-year-old mother Patricia Knight. In an Instagram post shared with her followers on Tuesday, Roloff got candid with how she is coping, confessing that she “doesn’t know what to feel.”

“The last two weeks have been a roller coaster ride. Happy and sad,” the TLC star began the emotional post. “Chris asked me to marry him and I couldn’t be happier – I said Yes….So sad because A few days later my father told me mom was in the hospital and a day later my sister told me mom had passed away. She died on the 24th.”

“My heart broke, I cried and sadness came upon me. I didn’t know what emotions to feel. Happy one moment sad the next,” she continued, reflecting on how the loss of her mother will continue to impact in the days, weeks, and months to come.

“I won’t be able to see and talk to her. And yet she’s not in pain and hurting anymore either. She lived a good life with my dad. She didn’t have to go in a home, but was able to stay in her home until she died. She would have been 87 years old and my parents would have been married 67 years on the third,” she wrote, remembering her mother for her “strong and feisty ways” and her “gentle loving heart.”

Although struggling to deal with the pain of her mother’s death, the A Little Me author wrote that she was thankful she was even able to have one last phone call with Knight just before her Sept. 24 passing.

“I’m thankful I got to talk to her on Sunday before she went to the hospital and then passed away. I know she’ll never stop loving me and is proud of me,” she wrote. “I’m thankful all my kids got to go to Michigan last summer and see her and my dad and she got to meet her great grand kids. She was happy because of that.”

Roloff also expressed pain for her father, who had been married to Knight for nearly 67 years, writing, “I pray for my Dad. He’s by himself and He misses her so much. He’ll be 91 soon and he lost his friend, his wife and the person he’s known for over 70 years and been married to for 67 years.”

“Even in my mom’s passing she is lovingly teaching and reminding me- life is but a moment,” Roloff concluded. “Be and do your best today and if tomorrow comes do it again. Mom, I love you.”

Just a week after Marek dropped to one knee and proposed, Roloff’s mother passed away in a Michigan hospital at the age of 86. The family will hold a memorial service for her later this month.