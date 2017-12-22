Amy Roloff Gushes Over What’s ‘Beautiful About Life’

Amy Roloff is fully embracing the Christmas spirit.

The Little People, Big World cast member explained to fans what the holiday season means to her in a heartfelt message on Instagram this week.

“What a great week [before] Christmas week with getting together [with] good friends!” she captioned a photo with boyfriend Chris Marek and other friends. “This time of year reminds me what is beautiful about life — the gift God gave to us in Jesus, moments [with] friends, people you love, family, gathering around the table sharing, making moments to remember. Have a good week ahead.”

Amy has been embracing “Amy’s second act” since she finalized her divorce with ex-husband Matt Roloff in 2016.

Marek and Amy have been dating for about a year now, and the Little People, Big World cast member introduced him to her children in May. Amy and Matt have not been spending the holidays together, but the two continue to work on Roloff Family Farms as partners.

Amy is also sharing her pre-Christmas week with her sons Zach and Jeremy Roloff, their wives Tori and Audrey Roloff, and their babies, Jackson and Ember Roloff, she revealed in another Instagram.

“Just having a little early Christmas get together [with] these lovelies,” she captioned the shot. “My heart is filled [with] joy. Happy moment seeing my grand babies, my kids kids (cousins) play together. Merry Christmas.”

