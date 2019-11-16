Amy Roloff Gets Candid About the ‘Collision’ of ‘Life Moments All at Once’

Amy Roloff is looking back on an eventful few months. The Little People, Big World star has been keeping fans up to date on the big changes in her life since she got engaged to fiancé Chris Marek. Roloff took to Instagram Friday to share a new selfie, along with a lengthy caption updating fans on what’s been going on.

“A lot has happened in the last almost 3 months in my world. Whew! Many different emotions from happy and elated to sad and stressful,” Roloff said before going into detail. “From my birthday, to getting engaged [red heart emoi]and going to be a grandma very soon again[smiley face emoji] to my Mom passing away, her memorial service in Michigan, [sad face emoji] and the length of time, much longer than thought, it’s taking to move out of the farm house to dealing with contractors in a new house.“

The TLC personality then added how all of the different changes and moments have made her feel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Nov 14, 2019 at 3:05pm PST

“I must admit I haven’t handled the collision of all these wonderful and sad emotions and life moments all at once as gracefully as I had hoped or wanted,” she wrote. “That’s where faith and grace showed up for me because I let it. [prayer hands emoji] It was a lot of stuff to handle for me and I’m realizing I really don’t handle stress as well as I had thought.”

“I’ve learned to give myself a little more grace which allowed me to look at a new day with a better attitude and see how much I have to be grateful and thankful for and still do,” Roloff continued. “I’m engaged to a wonderful awesome guy, I’m a grandma, I have a little time to get to take to move into a new house, I miss my Mom a lot but the abundant memories I have of her will always be with me and those memories will help me continue to try and be my best each day. [prayer hands emoji].”

“Faith, hope, grace and love have been what has lifted me up all my life, and did during these last few months with all of these mixed emotions and life moments,” she wrote, before reflecting on the holidays coming up. “November… with Thanksgiving coming up it’s a month that reminds me how much I have to be thankful for, when life is going amazingly wonderful, just blah or stressful, I still have a lot to be thankful for. . .”

Roloff has been open about her conflicting emotions in the past. In a post shared at the end of October, she admitted to being “torn” after the difficult news about her family.