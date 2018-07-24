Amy Roloff Addresses Relationship With Ex Matt in New Instagram Video

Amy Roloff opened up about her sometimes contentious relationship with ex-husband Matt Roloff while answering fan questions on her Instagram Stories Tuesday.

While trying out the new Instagram feature that allows followers to ask questions on the Stories function, the Little People, Big World star decided to answer a fan who asked, “Be Honest. Does Matt just aggravate the hell out of you? I love you both by the way!”

The Roloff matriarch replied, “Oh, well thanks for liking us both, because I think that’s a happy and good thing. Anyway, of course he aggravates me, but I aggravate him too. So, you know, it’s kind of mutual. It goes both ways.”

The two TLC stars announced in 2015 that they had decided to file for divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in 2016.

Since then, the two have both moved on with their respective significant others — Roloff with Chris Marek and Matt with Caryn Chandler — and have continued to live on Roloff Family Farms together, albeit in different houses.

This obviously causes tension in their relationship, and during this past season of the series, the two struggled with how to move on in their lives while their lives are still so intertwined.

“[Amy living in the main house] makes sense, but it wasn’t supposed to be permanent,” Matt admitted during an April episode. “I mean I’m living 500 feet from my ex. It’s awkward.”

He continued: “I’m either at a place now where I need to dig in my roots further on the farm and build a house that suits me, or I need to think about finding real estate off the farm,” he said. “It’s not easy. I’ve been on this farm more than half my life.”

Rolofffelt similarly, saying in May on the show, “You know, to work beside Caryn, it’s not healthy for me.”

The two have managed to keep their family together, however, continuing to both spend time at the farm and embrace their roles as new grandparents to sons Zach and Jeremy’s new babies — Jackson and Ember — whom they share with wives Tori and Audrey, respectively.

Matt even came to Roloff’s defense on social media in June, when fans of the show attacked her on social media.

“I’m generally pretty tolerant on my social media as to what I allow vs when I delete or ban someone. People that have followed me for a while already know I delete comments that use four letter words, vulgarity or just post overly mean and unnecessary comments,” Matt wrote on Instagram. “But my new rule is I’m going to delete people that make unnecessary mean or hateful comments about Amy or any of my family members. I may not catch them every time but if you’re an on-line bully, I’m going to up my effort to remove you. The rest of you…. thanks for the lively debate and spirited conversations. #lovelove to you all!”

