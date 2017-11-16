Duggar Family Member Speaks out Against Derick Dillard’s Treatment of Jazz Jennings

One Duggar family member is speaking out against Derick Dillard after his transphobic comments about teenager Jazz Jennings resulted in his firing from Counting On.

The controversy has reportedly divided the conservative independent Baptist family, and cousin Amy (Duggar) King, who has appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in the past, took to Twitter Wednesday to share her thoughts on the issue with her followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You might not agree with someone or their lifestyle but you SHOULD be compassionate and show God’s love regardless to everyone. — AmyRking (@amyduggar) November 15, 2017

“You might not agree with someone or their lifestyle, but you SHOULD be compassionate and show God’s love regardless,” she tweeted.

One follower applauded King for her understanding. “This is what I was trying to say to Derick,” they said. “It’s okay that you don’t agree with the trans community, thats your opinion and that’s fine. But you can’t bully and be mean to others [clap emoji] this is coming from an atheist! I’m glad you understand what it means to be a good Christian, Amy.”

This is what I was trying to say to Derick. It’s okay that you don’t agree with the trans community, thats your opinion and that’s fine. But you can’t bully and be mean to others 👏 this is coming from an atheist! I’m glad you understand what it means to be a good Christian, Amy — shelbey❄️ (@_mastercthulhu) November 15, 2017

In response, King responded with more of her attitudes towards the LGBTQ community.

I have friends that are gay and I still love them as a person. Thank you for following — AmyRking (@amyduggar) November 15, 2017

“I have friends that are gay and I still love them as a person,” she said.

Dillard, who is married to Jill (Duggar) Dillard, has gotten in trouble repeatedly for his tweets about the I Am Jazz star.

In the past he has misgendered her, also calling her an “oxymoron” and “non-reality.”

This weekend, he posted a rant to Twitter about the teen.

“I pity Jazz 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way,” he wrote. “Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.”

I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

TLC quickly responded that the network was severing ties with Dillard.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said Saturday. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Jennings herself responded indirectly Dillard’s statements, writing on Saturday, “In the face of constant ignorance and hatred I prefer to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love.”