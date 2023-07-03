Amy Duggar Snaps Back at Critics of Her Parenting After 'Obey' Backlash

Amy King (formerly Duggar) isn't here for critics of her parenting style. The 19 Kids & Counting alum recently faced online backlash after she asked her son, Daxton, to "obey" her after tried to use scissors on their family pet. "Gentle parenting is why there's wine in the fridge!" she said in an Instagram post on Friday, June 30, showcasing a video of her taking a pair of scissors away from her toddler. "He now has paper to cut at the table supervised. I could tell he wanted to use the scissors then ran off." In the clip, Amy asked her three-year-old to pass the scissors to her and "obey," something that didn't fare well with her followers. One commenter wrote, "I don't like this new parenting of telling your child to 'obey' … Can we use another word that's better?" someone wrote in the comment section. Meanwhile, another added, "I love your parenting but not the obey part." Amy snapped back, writing, "Kids need grace to mess up and learn!"

She's made headlines recently after a documentary about her religious family's downfall, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, aired in four parts on Amazon Prime Video. Amy was a frequent visitor of her family's hpme and witnessed their rigid upbringing. She also participated in the docuseries. Since the premiere, Amy has been vocal, particularly about her uncle Jim Bob's way of handling the news that his son, Josh, sexually abused young girls, including two of his sisters.

Amy said in the video posted to her TikTok shared on Thursday, June 8: "If you're not going to protect those beautiful daughters from a predator that was living inside your home and you knew about it, and you're gonna sweep it under the rug and your mentality is kinda just like to brush it off and to hide it and to lie, not only do I not respect you anymore, but I also don't want to give you a right to get to know my child. Because I will protect my child at all costs. Just focus on the fact of the abuse was hidden and then he was put on the stand, and he said, 'Oh judge, I don't recall.'" You don't recall your daughters' abuse? You don't recall that? Well then, for me, I have to protect my son from you. Because something is not right here. A lot of screws are loose."