Amy Duggar Makes 'Self Respect' Plea to Anna Duggar, Calls Family Ministry a 'Cult'

✖

Amy Duggar is making a major statement ahead of Josh Duggar's sentencing. Not only did she issue a "self-respect" plea to Josh's wife Anna Duggar, but she also referred to the Duggar family ministry as a "cult," per InTouch Weekly. Josh will be sentenced on May 25 after being found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Amy, who is Josh's cousin, shared her feelings about Anna in a series of TikTok posts that she shared on Saturday. She first touched upon the situation without naming Josh's wife directly. Although, it was clear that she was referencing Anna, who continues to stand by her husband's side following his conviction.

"If a man is cheating on you, if he is looking at things that you're not aware of or that you're not comfortable with, if he is lying to you in any type of way and making you feel inferior or hushing you up… he's using you," Amy began. "He doesn't truly love you. I know that's hard to hear but stop letting him treat you like a dog. You can not allow that. You can stop the abuse at any time." She went on to directly name Anna, whom she did say that she cares for. Amy continued, "Anna, I love you. I have loved you since day one you've entered into our family, but let me tell you something, you are showing women all over the world that follow you, that it is okay to have an abuser in your home, around your beautiful children."

Amy's message for Anna didn't stop there. She went on to refer to Josh's previous cheating scandal in which it was discovered in 2015 that he was using Ashley Madison, "You're showing everyone that it is OK to cheat, it's OK to use me as a rag doll. It's OK… have more respect self-respect than that. Ashley Madison? HELLO." Anna wasn't the only member of the Duggar family that Amy took aim at. As previously mentioned, she also took to Twitter to share some unfiltered thoughts about the Duggar family's Institute Basic Life Principles ministry, which she called a "cult."

Amy's statements come several months after Josh was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. After being found guilty in December 2021, he remains in custody as he awaits his May 25 sentencing. He faces a potential 40 years in prison for both counts, with each carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years.