Amy Duggar Shares Pregnancy Milestone With First Child With Husband Dillon King

Amy (Duggar) King has reached a major pregnancy milestone as she awaits the arrival of her first child with husband, Dillon King.

The soon-to-be mom of one, who is the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, June 6 to reveal that she had felt the first flutters of her little boy on the way moving around in the womb.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Woke up to baby K flutters!!” she wrote, admitting that she had had a restless night’s sleep.

King and her husband, whom she married on the grounds of Horton Farms near Bentonville, Arkansas in 2015, announced in April that they are expecting their first child together.

“We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!” they told PEOPLE. “I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait!”

“I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait,” the expecting mom added, also acknowledging that they have a “learning curve” ahead of them.

“The learning curve of being a new father is kind of terrifying, but at the same time equally astonishing,” the dad-to-be said.

In the weeks since that announcement, King has been eager to give fans a glimpse into her pregnancy journey, frequently taking to her Instagram account to share the latest updates about “Baby K” on the way.

On May 17, King shared a look at her baby bump at 19 weeks, joking, “I see you little baby bump!”

Then, on June 1, she and her husband even revealed that they are expecting a little boy.

View this post on Instagram B💙Y!!!! A post shared by Amy King (@amyrachelleking) on Jun 1, 2019 at 5:42am PDT

“We just wanted to say thank you for all the sweet comments & messages!!” she wrote after the announcement. “We cannot wait to meet this little ball of energy!! #babyking #happyfeet I was so excited I could hardly sit still!!”

King, of course, is far from the only member of the Duggar family that is currently expecting. King’s cousin’s Joy-Anna and Jessa, as well as their sisters-in-law Anna and Lauren, are all currently pregnant.

The little ones on the way will join the May 26 addition of Jessa and Ben Seewald’s third child, daughter Ivy Jane, who joined big brothers Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce.

Meanwhile, with all the baby news swirling around the famous TLC family, Jana Duggar has been busy enjoying her entirely single life, sharing her love of gardening on social media and fending off criticism of her single life.