Amy Duggar Mourns Grandma Mary in Emotional Post Ahead of Son’s Birth

Amy (Duggar) King, niece of Counting On stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, shared a new emotional post remembering grandmother Mary Duggar ahead of her son’s birth. King said her grandmother loved the name she and husband Dillon King chose for their first child. The heartbreaking post included a photo of King sitting on the staircase where she and Mary would have conversations.

“I remember countless conversations in this house… G’mas house.. on these steps.. and not one day has gone by that I don’t miss her,” King wrote. “I wish I could call her, get her opinion on things , go get icecream and spend the day together..she loved the name Dax Ryan and she was so excited about our little guy. Maybe I’m just an emotional basket case right now ( hello hormones) but… I miss her a little extra today.. I miss everything and it’s so hard to believe that she’s gone.. I know she’s in a much better place but still so hard to believe that she’s no longer with us.”

King went on to remind her followers to hug their loved ones because tomorrow “isn’t promised to anyone,” in light of the two mass shootings over the weekend.

“Hug your loved ones close. I mean very close. Tomorrow isn’t promised to anyone,” King wrote. “I don’t want this post to become a political debate about gun control but I will just say that mental illness is such a disease. This world is sad, and something must be done.”

She continued, “I’m praying for all the families and friends affected by the mass shootings. They are heavy on my heart today as well. Take a minute and say a prayer for them. We cannot live in fear of going to the grocery store or going out on a Friday night but we must remember this world is not our permanent home.”

On Sunday, June 9, Mary was found dead after an accidental drowning in a swimming pool. She was 78 years old.

Since Mary’s death, King has shared several messages about her beloved grandmother. Just this week, she told a fan she thinks about her grandmother daily.

“It has been one of the hardest seasons, and I think about her every single day!” King replied to a fan on Instagram. “She taught me so much.. I’m thankful for this little life and all the fun we are going to have! Thank you!!”

In an earlier statement, King said her “best friend passed away.”

“I’m at a loss for words, shaking as I even type this out. I loved her so much. She helped raise me, we did everything together,” King wrote. “We’ve been on countless trips, we had lunch together 3 times a week, and if we weren’t together we were either texting or calling each other.”

King and Dillon, who marred in 2015, announced they are expecting their first child in April. Last month, they picked the name Daxton Ryan and announced it with a photo of the name written in sand.

