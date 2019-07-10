‘America’s Got Talent’: Julianne Hough Gives Golden Buzzer to 12-Year-Old Aspiring Singer

Julianne Hough finally found the amazing act she awarded her first-ever Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent. The dancer and judge gave the price to aspiring Broadway star Luke Islam, who left Hough in tears with his performance of “She Used to Be Mine” from Sara Bareilles’ Waitress.

Islam is a member of Wingspan Arts in Brooklyn, New York. His performance received a standing ovation from the studio audience.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think you are watching the beginning of your dreams come true,” judge Howie Mandel said.

Hough, the only judge with a golden buzzer pass left to give, said she was flattered that with a voice like his that Islam would be inspired by her and her brother’s dancing careers.

“You have such talent and grace. You have something so special. You have an essence inside of you that has given you a gift,” she said before hitting the Golden Buzzer. “I believe that not only are you going to become a star and get your dream to come true, but I don’t think you need to wait that much longer.”

“What’s so important if you move forward, don’t put yourself into a generic music pool. You got to sing songs that every one of your performances is an audition for the best producers on Broadway. You really got to make an impression. This is really key,” Simon Cowell said.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Hough opened up about giving the talented singer the coveted award.

“It was so instant,” she remembered. “Literally the minute he came out on stage, my whole body shifted and I was like, ‘Whoa!’ His essence and what he was giving off was star power.”

She added, “I was just blown away. I hit that Golden Buzzer and was tingly all over, I got goosebumps.”

The singer’s family told the publication Islam and his sister have had a passion for Broadway musicals for most of their life.

“”When Luke was 6 years old, I took him to his first Broadway show and something sparked,” his mom said.

“Every weekend, I entered the Broadway lotteries and that way I could get discounted tickets, and beg my parents to take me,” Islam added. “I love the audience, I love the crowd, I love the stage, the props, the costumes. I want to be up there, I want to do what they do. Broadway is so good!”

Islam joins the four other Golden Buzzer recipients, including the Detroit Youth Concert Choir and Performing Arts Company, Tyler Butler Figueroa, Kodi Lee and Joseph Allen.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.