‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Rocks out With KISS Ahead of Finale Performance

Heidi Klum is breaking out her inner rock star ahead of America’s Got Talent‘s season finale with KISS!

The NBC reality show is set to announce the season 13 winner Wednesday after a two-hour celebration of the talented performers who have come to the end of the road, but kicking things off from the start was one of America’s most iconic bands of all time.

Klum posed with the band, clad in their signature leather and makeup, while mean mugging and throwing up some serious rock hands of her own in the Instagram photo.

“So excited for [KISS] to be on the #AGTFinale tonight,” she said, adding a fitting tongue out emoji.

Competing in Tuesday’s live performances for the $1 million prize were 10 incredibly talented performers, all of whom have had their ups and downs throughout the season.

Those vying for the ultimate title were Shin Lim, a magician who has stunned audiences with his close-up magic; Michael Ketterer, a pediatric mental health nurse who brought Simon Cowell to tears; Zurcaroh, an Austrian aerial dance group who quickly became Tyra Banks’ choice for a winner; Duo Transcend, married aerialists who never shied away from a risk; Samuel J. Comroe, a comedian who has embraced his Tourettes Syndrome as part of his act; and Daniel Emmet, an opera singer with a penchant for picking nontraditional songs.

Other finalists included Brian King Joseph, a violinist with a modern flair; Glennis Grace, a singer who made it to the finale without a golden buzzer; Vicki Barbolak, a comedian whose Trailer Park Nasty and swimsuit reveal in the finale had Cowell declare he had a “crush” on her; and Courtney Hadwin, the 14-year-old singer who has been giving us some major rock star moments all season.

With hits and misses from all of the finalists this season, Cowell said it well when he declared in Tuesday’s finale: “Of all the finals, this is the most open. … I think some of you tonight are going to have life-changing moments.”

But of course, everything comes down to America’s vote! Who will bring home the votes and the prize money by the end of the night?

America’s Got Talent airs its finale Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Heidi Klum