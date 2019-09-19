‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale: Cher’s ‘Waterloo’ Performance Has Fans Talking on Social Media

Cher brought the house down with a special performance during the season finale of America’s Got Talent, and fans had lots to say. The singer rocked the stage with her cover of ABBA hit song, “Waterloo” from her cover album Dancing Queen. Fans of the singer and Oscar-winning actress were delighted to see her perform during the finale, and commented on her impressive looks at 73. Before the performance, the series featured a package of Cher and judge Simon Cowell chatting about random subjects including long beards, planking, cell phones, video games and chocolate.

@cher is timeless 🥰 So much love for her, but am shocked that she did ABBA instead of one of her hits from the 70s!! Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves, just one of many. ❤ 👏🏻👐🏻 #AGT — 🌴PalmTreePatriot🌴 (@FLMomNYGirl) September 19, 2019

@cher it’s time you stop with the botox! Your hair and your face didn’t move when you tried to move around when you lip synched to the music on #AGT. I wonder if OUR @POTUS was watching you!! #MAGA2020Landslide #TRUMP2020. #KAG2020 — Judy (@GlambsMI) September 19, 2019

I think @cher needs to share her aging secret with us because she doesn’t look anywhere near her age #aginggracefully #AGTFinale #AGT — Meghann Burton Cage (@ThatMegFaceGirl) September 19, 2019

#AGT Cher just really sang Waterloo which is my favorite Mamma Mia song while her background dancers had matching outfits to the character+musical+ movie AND she has a tour beginning called “Here We Go Again” — i love ashton (@easierirwin) September 19, 2019

“I’m great at it,” Cher said before she explained the exercise routine to Cowell before revealing she has stayed in a plank for five minutes, calling it tough.

Simon also joked that at the time that rather than a cell phone, he sends his friends messages via carrier pigeon. The celebrities also bonded over their love of Wii tennis and classic video games.

The series finale featured performances from Billy Ray Cyrus, Macklemore, Leona Lewis, Latin singer Ozuna, internationally-known DJ Kygo, pianist Lang Lang and Fozzy rocker/wrestler Chris Jericho. The episode marked the end of an eventful season of AGT featuring the Top 10 comprised of Benicio Bryant, Detroit Youth Choir, Emanne Beasha, Kodi Lee, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable and Voices of Service.

The winner of Season 14 wins $1 million, as well as a headlining gig in the upcoming America’s Got Talent Live show, which will be held Nov. 7-10 at the Paris Theater located at Paris Las Vegas hotel.