Nikki Bella’s Golden Buzzer Choice on ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Debut Has Fans Applauding

Nikki Bella joined the America’s Got Talent family this week when the new spin-off focusing on extreme stunts debuted on NBC Sunday night. During Monday’s episode of America’s Got Talent: Extreme, Bella awarded her first golden buzzer to Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham, a Las Vegas wheelchair motocross athlete who was born with spina bifida. Bella’s decision earned widespread praise from fans on Twitter.

During Monday’s auditions episode, Fotherington attempted to complete a jump from a long ramp to another platform. His first attempt did not go well, but he was allowed to make the jump again. This time, he was successful, and the crowd watching erupted in cheers.

https://youtu.be/pIAIxKk19nU

After the stunt, Bella, Simon Cowell, and Travis Pastrana praised Fotheringham for his perseverance. “You define, I think, why we made this show if you want my honest opinion,” Cowell said. “This is what we are looking for. I think you are an amazing person. You got every chance of winning this.”

Bella agreed with the other judges, but she wanted to ensure that Fotheringham would go to the finals. “You are the definition of never giving up,” Bella said. “I think it’s absolutely incredible. When I think of an AGT: Extreme champion, I think of someone who pushes their limits and I just can’t wait to see what you get to do next Wheelz, because you’re going to the finals!”Bella then slammed her golden buzzer to make sure Fotheringham moved on.

@BellaTwins you did an amazing job tonight judging and I am glad you gave away the golden buzzer to an act tonight. Love you Nikki ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/sGSJuOe52J — Lauren Clayton (@WickedFanat) February 22, 2022

“Thank you so much [Bella] for believing in me enough to give me the golden buzzer last night! I never could have imagined this moment in my life,” Fotheringham wrote on Instagram. “So grateful for the love and support of so many people throughout my life that have made this possible. Finals here I come!”

ALRIGHT WE PULLING FOR WHEELS TO WIN #AGTExtreme Because that was @BellaTwins golden buzzer! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 👨🏻‍🦽 — TK📸 (@TKOkocenko) February 22, 2022

New episodes of America’s Got Talent: Extreme air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. The season was filmed ahead of time, so there is no voting open to the public. Still, viewers at home have let their thoughts be known on Twitter.

Omg pure crying 😭😭😭😭 @BellaTwins brilliant golden buzzer choice with #Wheelz on #AGTExtreme … i think i even saw a tear in @SimonCowell 's eye!!!!



👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼😭😭❤❤ — 🥂 A Little Bit Of The Amy ✌🏼🥂 (@peachy_senorita) February 22, 2022

“Nikki [Bella] gives her GB to Wheelz @wcmx4life,” AGT: Extreme host Terry Crews tweeted. “There could not have been a more deserving golden buzzer recipient on #AGTExtreme. I was so impressed with his determination, commitment, and skill. Congrats Wheelz!”

More heart than a lot of athletes!

Dude deserves recognition — BestTeamInTexas (@MoseeJd) February 22, 2022

“Can I just say I love Nikki [Bella] on [AGT: Extreme]? She is so amazing and on point with her feedback!!!” one viewer wrote.

that was the COOLEST thing I've ever seen! congrats Wheelz!!! — June Price (@JunePrice21) February 22, 2022

“I thought that Nikki showed everyone a new side of her. Nikki did such an amazing job as a judge on her first episode of the [AGT: Extreme],” one viewer wrote.

https://twitter.com/Krystal94738571/status/1495966456244224002?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“America’s Got Talent Extreme has got me all emotional after seeing Aaron Wheelz. Well deserved!” one fan wrote.