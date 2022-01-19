‘America’s Got Talent’ Spinoff Still Coming to TV Despite Nearly Fatal On-Set Accident

America’s Got Talent: Extreme finally scored a premiere date, despite a stuntman almost dying during an on-set accident last fall. The latest AGT spin-off will debut in February and features Simon Cowell, race car driver Travis Pastrana and Total Bellas star Nikki Bella as judges. The show will air on NBC just five months after Jonathan Goodwin’s near-fatal accident during rehearsals.

AGT: Extreme will begin on Monday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. Two-hour episodes will continue airing on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET through March. Contestants will compete for a $500,000 prize as they perform death-defying stunts. Terry Crews, who also hosts the main AGT, hosts the series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

NBC also scheduled the premiere of American Song Contest. Inspired by the beloved Eurovision Song Contest, this competition sees musical performers from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. sing original songs. (Although it’s called American Song Contest, the other countries in North and South America will not be represented!) American Song Contest debuts on Monday, March 21 at 8 p.m. ET and will continue for eight weeks. The finale will air on Monday, May 9.

NBC halted production on AGT: Extreme in October after Goodwin almost died at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. He was rehearsing a stunt where he was suspended about 70 feet in the air while wearing a straightjacket. Two cars were swinging on either side of him, and he had to escape the straightjacket and fall to the ground before the vehicles collided. Something went wrong and he was unable to escape in time. He fell to the ground, missing the mattress and landed on his head. Meanwhile, the cars created a massive fireball when they collided.

“During a rehearsal last evening for America’s Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act,” an America’s Got Talent spokesperson said at the time. “He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition.”

About a month after the accident, NBC executives still included the show on its winter schedule. “We have an investigation ongoing into what actually happened but we do anticipate the show coming back in midseason,” Frances Berwick, the chairman of Entertainment Networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, told Deadline in November. “We have a lot of safety protocols in place and we have to conclude the investigation but we have certainly paused production for the time being.”

As for Goodwin, he posted a photo from his hospital bed on Oct. 20 to thank fans for their support. Although he has not shared another update on Instagram, he continues to interact with fans on Twitter. Goodwin is an extremely experienced daredevil and competed in both Britain’s Got Talent and AGT. He has had his own shows in the U.K. and starred in Discovery’s One Way Out series.