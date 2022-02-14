Nikki Bella Gives Update on Fiance Artem Chigvintsev’s Health Following Pneumonia

Nikki Bella is hoping for “good news” as she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev await the results of more testing amid his ongoing pneumonia diagnosis. After the Dancing With the Stars pro was forced to drop out of the ABC dance competition’s Live! tour due to his health issues, the Total Bellas star and twin sister Brie Bella told reporters at a pre-Super Bowl party Saturday that there would hopefully be more information coming soon.

“He’ll get his lungs rescanned and we’ll find out if they’re better,” Nikki said, as per TooFab. “if the swelling goes down. Fingers crossed that the swelling goes down and we get good news.” Brie chimed in, “And that his cough goes away.” Chigvintsev has been updating fans on his health journey after abruptly dropping out of Dancing With the Stars: Live!, taking to Twitter earlier this month to share the latest following a recent check-up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So, I had another X-Ray done yesterday and it came back still positive for pneumonia,” he shared at the time. “So I just got another set of antibiotics. This is of course number two. Hopefully this one will do the magic, will do the trick to kick out pneumonia out of my lungs.”

When he first was forced to leave the DWTS tour, Chigvintsev said he planned to return “as quickly as possible” to the stage. “Hi DWTS family,” he began at the time. “My time on tour so far has been wonderful – unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues.”

“My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour,” he continued. “Thank you for your patience and understanding. See you soon, Artem.” Not long after, Brie told Us Weekly that while Chigvintsev “did have COVID,” this was “something more than COVID.”

The Total Divas star added that while it was “hard on him” to get sick in the middle of the tour, his health had turned a corner for the better. “He’s doing a lot better, which is so great,” Brie continued. “I know it’s really made him feel good seeing everyone just reaching out and thinking of him and sending their thoughts and prayers his way.”