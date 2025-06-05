‘America’s Got Talent’ Brings Back Judge, But Fans Aren’t Happy

America’s Got Talent brought back a judge for the 20th anniversary season, but fans aren’t happy.

After exiting AGT in 2018, Spice Girls member Mel B is back on the panel for the newest season.

She was a judge on AGT from 2013 to 2018, and also returned for the spinoff, America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, in 2024. Mel B joins returning judges Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell for Season 20, which premiered on May 27. Fans took to the comments on a video America’s Got Talent posted on Facebook and shared their honest thoughts, and despite her impact on the industry with Spice Girls and her five-year stint as a judge, they weren’t fond of Mel B’s return.

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — Season: 20 — Pictured: Mel B — (Photo by: Gavin Bond/NBC)

“I didn’t realize how much I would miss Heidi until I had to listen to Mel B again!” one fan said in reference to Project Runway’s Heidi Klum exiting after five years. “So annoying and juvenile.”

Another shared, “Bring back Heidi! Mel B needs to go away and grow up.” One fan suggested, “Just keep three judges. Or bring Steve Harvey. Always thought he’d be a good judge.” Harvey might be a bit hard, considering he’s busy hosting Family Feud and Celebrity Family Feud, but one can dream.

“She shouldn’t have been asked back,” one fan said, while another pointed out, “Mel-b makes you not want to watch the show with her attitude send her home.. she’s doing alittle better now.”

(Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

Even just two episodes in, fans are already wanting Mel B to leave, but that probably won’t be the case, and viewers will have to stick it out for the entire season. Fans on Reddit also put in their two cents, with a lot also saying she isn’t good and even sharing their frustrations at how she stole Vergara’s Golden Buzzer on Tuesday’s episode. However, there were a decent amount of people saying they like her as a judge, praising her honest approach, but the consensus is that people feel NBC shouldn’t have brought her back.

It’s still a bit early to wonder who will be returning or not returning for Season 21, but it’s quite possible that if fans are loud enough, NBC will take notice. For now, though, people will have to deal with Mel B and hope that things get better before they get worse. New episodes of America’s Got Talent air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.